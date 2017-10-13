Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 13, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News
- Federal Fugitive Wanted For Meth Distribution Snagged In Rock Springs: A fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals was arrested in Rock Springs yesterday. More information here.
- “Fall Into Fall” Gift And Craft Fair Set For Today And Tomorrow: Bitter Creek Boutique presents the 2017 “Fall Into Fall” Gift and Craft Boutique today and tomorrow at the Bunning Freight Station at 501 South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. More information here.
- Temporary Closure Scheduled For Jenny Lake Area: Starting Monday, October 16, a temporary closure will be in effect for several trails and walkways within the Jenny Lake area of Grand Teton National Park. More information here.
- Moose-Wilson Road To Be Closed On October 17: To accommodate road maintenance, a brief travel closure will be in place Tuesday, October 17 on the unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park. More information here.
- UW Swimming And Diving Hosts First Dual Of 2017-18 Against Denver: Wyoming men’s and women’s swimming and diving will each compete in their first dual of the 2017-18 season this Saturday against Denver. More information here.
- Three UW Individual Tennis Players Advance In Singles Play At ITA Mountain Regional: Three individuals and two doubles teams had a strong showing, advancing to the next round to begin the 2017 ITA Mountain Regional Championships on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. More information here.
- Maestas Sentencing Expected To Wrap Up Today: The sentencing hearing is expected to finish up tomorrow for a Green River man charged with killing two people when his vehicle drove into a home in March. More information here.
- Cowboy Football Travels To Utah State Saturday: Coming off a bye last week, the Wyoming Cowboys return to Mountain West Conference play on Saturday when they travel to Logan, Utah, to play the Utah State Aggies. More information here.
- Early Learning Center To Host Halloween Carnival: The Early Learning Center is hosting a Halloween Carnival at the Sweetwater County Events Complex on October 20, 2017. More information here.
- School Board Considers Closing Jackson Elementary In Green River: The Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Education is considering a proposal to close Jackson Elementary School next school year. More information here.
- Where Is This Smoke Coming From?: The hazy skies and smoky smell which have cropped into Sweetwater County are likely associated with wildfires burning in California. More information here.
