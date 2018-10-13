Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 13, 2018

TOPICS:

October 13, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

 

Local:

  • Reliance Man Arrested:A Reliance man is behind bars after he resisted a warrant arrest in Rock Springs on Thursday, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said this afternoon. More information here.

 

  • Domestic Violence Vigil Held at Sheriff’s Office:The YWCA Center for Families & Children and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County presented the 24th Annual Candlelight Vigil and Silent Witness Memorial at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening. More information here.

 

  • Ohio Woman Arrested; Marijuana Seized:An Ohio woman was arrested and over 36 pounds of marijuana was seized on Tuesday after a traffic stop. More information here.

 

  • Body Found Near Highway 191 Identified:The body that was found near Highway 191 in Yellowstone National Park has been identified. More information here.

 

  • American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 to Host 2ndAnnual Veteran’s Freedom Race in Green River: On Saturday, November 10th starting at 9:30 am the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River will host their 2nd Annual Veteran’s Freedom Race. More information here.

 

 

Sports:

  • Lady Wolves and Lady Pronghorns with Volleyball Wins:Last night in area high school volleyball, Green River defeated Evanston 3-0.  Farson-Eden was also a 3-0 winner, defeating Little Snake River. More information here.

 

  • Cowgirl Volleyball Registers Home Win:The Wyoming volleyball team earned its 10th home win in as many matches on Thursday night at the UniWyo Sports Complex, sweeping Utah State, 3-0. More information here.

 

 

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

 

