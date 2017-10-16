Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 16, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- High School Sports Schedule: October 16-21,2017: Local High School Sports Schedule including the Manila Mustangs click here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioner Meeting Agenda: October 17, 2017: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ chambers. More information here.
- Rock Springs City Council Agenda: October 17, 2017: The Rock Springs City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the City Council Chambers located within Rock Springs City Hall. More information here.
- Lady Tigers Crowned 4A West Cross Country Regional Champions. Wolves Sixth: Lead by Shaunti Longfellow’s first place overall finish, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers won the 4A West Regional Cross Country Meet in Jackson on Friday. More information here.
- Tiger Boys Second At Cross Country Regionals. Wolves Fourth: Both Rock Springs and Green River Boy’s cross country teams competed in the 4A West Regional Cross Country Meet yesterday in Jackson. More information here. More information here.
- Wyoming High School Football Scores: October 13, 2017: Click here to view scores from last nights Football action from across the state.
- Representative For Congressman Cheney To Visit Green River Wednesday: A Field Representative for Congressman Liz Cheney will be available for mobile office hours in Sweetwater County this Wednesday at the Hampton Inn in Green River. More information here.
- Game And Fish To Remove Boat Docks At Several Lakes For Winter: Boaters should be aware that boat docks will be removed from several lakes and reservoirs in southeast Wyoming the week of Oct. 16 in preparation for winter. More information here.
- Discount Rabies And Distemper Clinic Today And Tomorrow: Today and tomorrow, Dr Camron Eillts of Rock Springs Pet Hospital will be have a rabies vaccine clinic at the Rock Springs Hospital located at 200 Bordeaux Boulevard next to Joe’s Pet Depot. More information here.
- Sheriff’s Office Makes Major Drug Seizure: A traffic stop resulted in a major drug seizure on Interstate 80 Thursday morning, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said yesterday. More information here.
- State Board Of Education Meeting Via Teleconference October 18, 2017: The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold its regular monthly meeting on October 18, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. via teleconference. More information here.
- Maestas Receives Maximum Sentence: A Green River man received the maximum prison sentence today for killing two people and injuring another when a vehicle he was operating drove into a home in March. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboys Men’s Championship Bobblehead Unveiled: Yesterday morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead commemorating the University of Wyoming’s 1943 Men’s Basketball NCAA Division 1 National Championship.More information here.
- Public Health Leadership Changed At Health Department: The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is announcing two leadership changes for its Public Health Division. More information here.
National & International News:
- Winds ease, rain possible, offering hope in California wildfires: For the nearly 11,000 firefighters battling the towering flames from now 15 wildfires around California, there is finally hope in a chance of rain. More information here.
- Nikki Haley calls reports of friction with Tillerson “dramatic” and “ridiculous”: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley dismissed rumors of friction between her and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during an appearance on This Week Sunday. More information here.
