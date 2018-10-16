Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 16, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- FLLA Candidate Meet and Greet This Wednesday: This Wednesday, October 17th from 6:30 to 8:00 pm the Rock Springs High School Fire, Law and Leadership Academy will present a candidate meet and greet at the Sweetwater Events Complex. More information here.
- Library Hosting Final Political Forum This Thursday: On Thursday, October 18th the candidates for Sweetwater County Sheriff, County Assessor and Clerk of District Court will meet in the final of three scheduled political forums hosted by the Sweetwater County Library System. More information here.
- Rangers Rescue Injured Visitors at Hidden Falls: Grand Teton National Park rangers conducted an early evening short-haul rescue at Hidden Falls on the west side of Jenny Lake on Saturday, October 13. More information here.
- Wyoming Game and Fish Mentor Program Lets the Curious Head Afield: If you’ve never been hunting, it can be difficult to decide if it’s a hobby you’ll enjoy for a lifetime. More information here.
- Homecoming Week Underway at UW: The University of Wyoming’s 2018 Homecoming is underway in Laramie. More information here.
Sports:
- Clayton’s Overtime Goal Leads Cowgirl Soccer To 1-0 Victory:Senior Annika Clayton scored her fourth goal of the season in the 94thminute to lift the Wyoming soccer team to a 1-0 overtime victory over the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday afternoon. More information here.
