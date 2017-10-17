Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 17, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- 2018 RS Mural Project Fundraising Underway, Bruce and Carla Pivic Kick Campaign With $5000 Contribution: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced their 2018 campaign to raise money for murals in Downtown Rock Springs next summer. The goal for the campaign is to raise $15,000 by November 15, 2017. Bruce and Carla Pivic, owners of Infinity Power and Controls and WyoRadio, kicked off the campaign with a $5,000 contribution. More information here.
- Sweetwater Events Complex Begins Backup Power Project: The Sweetwater Events Complex recently started working on the backup power project after being awarded a grant from Homeland Security and Sweetwater County. The backup power project will install a backup emergency generator that would power the Exhibit Hall as an emergency shelter. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Meet Today: The Board of County Commissioners of Sweetwater County meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Commissioners Chambers at the courthouse in Green River. See the agenda here.
- County’s 150th Monument Dedication Today: A monument celebrating the 150th anniversary of Sweetwater County will be dedicated on today. The granite monument will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. in front of the main entrance of the courthouse at 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. More information here.
- Green River and Rock Springs City Councils Meet Today: The Rock Springs City Council meets for its regularly scheduled meeting today at 7 p.m. in the Rock Springs City Hall. View the agenda here. The Green River City Council meets at 7 p.m. today at the Green River City Hall. View the agenda here.
- Veteran’s Freedom Run in Sweetwater County: The First Annual Veteran’s Freedom Run is set to take place in Green River on November 11, 2017. All proceeds will provide meals to local Veterans during the holiday season. The run features one mile, 5K, and 10K courses. More information here.
National & International News:
- McCain slams “half-baked, spurious nationalism” sweeping US in passionate speech: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., slammed “half-baked, spurious nationalism” in an impassioned speech while accepting the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia on Monday evening. More information here.
- Key moments from President Trump’s wide-ranging press conference with Mitch McConnell: In a wide-ranging, impromptu press conference from the White House Rose Garden Monday, President Donald Trump — joined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — addressed a number of his administration’s current goals as well as ongoing controversies. More information here.
