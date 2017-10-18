Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 18, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- 2nd Annual Waves With Heroes Scheduled For November 11th: Would you like to see the Rock Springs High School Girls Swim team compete against members of the local Law Enforcement and Fire Fighting community? More information here.
- Green River Drug Take Back Event October 28th: The Green River Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 14th opportunity in seven years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. More information here.
- Preference Points Due By End Of Month: The Wyoming Game And Fish Department is reminding hunters that the deadline to purchase preference points is fast approaching. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Teams Up With National Institute for Jail Operations For Jail Training: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office recently hosted three days of intensive training for jail administrators, supervisors, and line officers at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Farson-Eden Pronghorns To Play Little Snake River On Saturday: The Farson-Eden Pronghorns will make the trip southeast to Baggs this Saturday to take on the Little Snake River Rattlers. More information here.
- Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Western Union Advanced Fee Scam: Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell today warned county residents of an email scam in current circulation. More information here.
- Western Wyoming Community College Athletics Schedule: October 16-21, 2017: Western Wyoming Community College Athletics. Schedule here.
- Black Bear Hunt Area 9 Closed: Black bear hunters are alerted that Black Bear Hunt Area 9, the Sierra Madres Bear Management Unit, closed at 2:30 pm on Monday, October 16, 2017. More information here.
- Game And Fish Seeks Information on Three Elk Poaching Cases: Wyoming Game and Fish Department Green River Game Warden Gary Boyd is seeking information to solve three new elk poaching cases that occurred around October 10. More information here.
- Local Toastmasters Perform Well At Contests: Speech contests are a Toastmasters tradition. More information here.
- No Injuries In Vehicle Fire At Landfill: A pickup caught fire at the Rock Springs Landfill Monday afternoon. More information here.
- Rock Springs City Council Approves Fireworks Resolution: During their regular scheduled meeting tonight members of the Rock Springs City Council voted to approve a resolution allowing Mayor Carl Demshar to move forward in the process of opening a PayPal account allowing the residents and Businesses of Rock Springs to make donations for a Fireworks Display in 2018. More information here.
National & International News:
- Senators reach deal to continue Obamacare health insurance subsidy payments: Less than a week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to halt government payments that subsidize insurance plans for low-income Americans, Senate leaders agreed in principle to a bill that would cover the payments for two years. More information here.
- Latest version of travel ban blocked by federal judge: The Trump administration’s most recent attempt to bar immigration to the United States from certain foreign countries was put on hold Tuesday by a federal judge in Hawaii. More information here.
