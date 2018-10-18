Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 18, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Rock Springs High School Fire Law and Leadership Academy Hosts Candidate Meet & Greet: Over 40 state and local candidates were in attendance last night at the Sweetwater Events Complex as part of the Rock Springs High School Fire, Law and Leadership Academy candidate meet and greet. More information here.
- Sheriff Issues Warning About Obscene Telephone Calls: Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell issued a bulletin Wednesday afternoon about obscene telephone calls that may be targeting businesses. More information here.
- RSPD Investigating Missing Person: The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 45-year-old Tara Long. More information here.
- Commander Robinson Retires From Rock Springs Police Department: After 28 years of serving the citizens of Rock Springs, Rock Springs Police Commander Clark Robinson is retiring. More information here.
- Wyoming Game and Fish Reminds Hunters to Properly Dispose of Carcasses: Wildlife managers with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are reminding hunters that there are very specific laws and regulations that apply when processing and transporting harvested game animals. More information here.
- Library Hosting Final Political Forum Today: Today, the candidates for Sweetwater County Sheriff, County Assessor and Clerk of District Court will meet in the final of three scheduled political forums hosted by the Sweetwater County Library System. More information here.
- Kiwanis Club Learns About Lodging Tax: The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs had the opportunity to learn about the Sweetwater County Lodging Tax at their weekly Wednesday meeting. More information here.
- Sweetwater Family Resource Center to Host “Dancing With The Local Stars”: On November 9th, the Sweetwater Family Resource Center will be hosting their annual fundraiser to help end homelessness in Sweetwater County “Dancing with the Local Stars”. More information here.
- Country Artist Darryl Worley to Play at The Broadway Theater Friday: Country artist Darryl Worley is set to play an intimate acoustic set at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs this Friday night. More information here.
Sports:
- “Servin’ Up A Cure” Game Set for Tonight in Green River: The Green River Wolves Volleyball team will play host to their cross county rival, the Rock Springs Tigers today. Game time is set for 6 p.m. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
