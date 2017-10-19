Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 19, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- WWCC’s Anthropology Program Sponsors Events For Archaeology Week And International Fossil Day: Western Wyoming Community College’s Anthropology Program is sponsoring a series of events in celebration of Archaeology Week and International Fossil Day. More information here.
- Two Mule Deer Poached Near Casper: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on two mule deer bucks that were recently shot and left to waste just outside of Casper. More information here.
- BLM Finishes Wild Horse Gather: On Oct. 17, the BLM completed their gather of wild horses from the Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek and Great Divide Basin herd management areas in southwestern Wyoming. More information here.
- Information Sought On Poached Mule Deer South Of Cody: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on a mule deer buck that was illegally shot and left to waste. More information here.
- GR Chamber & Hole In The Wall Gang Hosting Pumpkin Carving Contest: The Green River Chamber of Commerce and the Hole In The Wall Gang have joined together for a pumpkin carving contest starting next. More information here.
- BLM To Remove Garbage Cans At Recreation Sites: The Bureau of Land Management will be removing dumpsters at all but one of its recreation sites during the winter season. More information here.
- Goodwill Celebrating Grand Reopening In Rock Springs Saturday: Goodwill Industries is hosting a grand reopening for their new Rock Springs location on Saturday, October 21. More Information here.
- Rock Springs Tigers Do Well At Regionals; Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers Ready To Run At State: The Rock Springs Tigers Cross Country team had two runners finish in the number one spot this past weekend in Jackson at the Regional Cross Country Meet. More information here.
- Public Listening Sessions Held To Discuss Potential School Closure: Sweetwater County School District Number Two Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo presented information on the potential closing of Jackson Elementary School to community members at three meetings. More information here.
- City Prepares To Launch Fireworks Donation Page: The City of Rock Springs is preparing to launch a website which provides residents the opportunity to pay for a fireworks display on the Fourth of July. More information here.
- Rock Painting Fundraiser On Friday: A rock painting fundraiser in Green River will raise money for hurricane relief. More information here.
National & International News:
- Trump didn’t know fallen soldier’s name, kept calling him “your guy,” congresswoman says: Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., adamantly stood by her characterization of President Donald Trump‘s phone call with the widow of a fallen soldier in an interview with ABC News Wednesday, calling his words “terrible” and adding that the president didn’t even know the man’s name. More information here.
- Russian Internet trolls sought to co-opt unwitting American activists: From their desks in St. Petersburg, Russian Internet trolls at a company with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to co-opt American civil rights activists and use them to stoke racial tensions and stir political unrest, authorities said. More information here.
