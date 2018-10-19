Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 19, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- RSPD, Sheriff’s Office Providing School Safety Training for School District #1 Staff: All Sweetwater County School District #1 staff will be attending school safety training provided by officers of the Rock Springs Police Department and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the Rock Springs High School on Friday, October 19. More information here.
- Rock Springs High School Fire, Law And Leadership Academy Hosts Candidate Meet & Greet: Over 40 state and local candidates were in attendance last night at the Sweetwater Events Complex as part of the Rock Springs High School Fire, Law and Leadership Academy candidate meet and greet. More information here.
- “HORRORSCOPE” Haunted House At Rock Springs High School: The Rock Springs High School Theater program will once again haunt the high school as part of their annual haunted house fundraiser. More information here.
- Organizations Release Top 43 Projects to Reduce Wildlife-Vehicle Collisions: A listing of the most critical road projects to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions and improve big game migration was published online recently by the Wyoming Wildlife and Roadway Initiative Team. More information here.
- Trap Release Workshop Set For October 25th In Rock Springs: A workshop in Rock Springs will teach pet owners how to remove their pets from a trap or snare. More information here.
Sports:
- Latest WyoPreps Volleyball Poll: The latest WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Volleyball Poll is out. View poll here.
