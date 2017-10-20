Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 20, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Morley Pleads Not Guilty In Railroad Death: A man charged in the death of another man on the railroad tracks near Wamsutter entered a plea during his arraignment today. More information here.
- The Latest High School Volleyball Poll Is Out: Click here to view the latest wyopreps.com poll.
- Grizzly Bear Tracks Documented East Of Cody: Biologists with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department have documented grizzly bear tracks on public land east of Cody. More information here.
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month Includes Men: Think Pink events are a reminder that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and while pink is a color synonymous with girls, breast cancer doesn’t discriminate by gender. More information here.
- New Yellowstone Youth Campus Plan Approved: Yellowstone National Park plans to construct a new youth campus at Mammoth Hot Springs which will replace and improve the park’s existing education facilities and better serve today’s needs. More information here.
- Local Residents Issue Thank You To Those Who Donated Fans: Sweetwater County School District Number One received 82 fans this school year for use in classrooms which saw soaring temperatures. More information here.
- Long Dog Derby Dachshund Races In Rock Springs: The “Long Dog Derby” Dachshund Races in Rock Springs later this month will help to benefit a local Dachshund rescue. More information here.
- Rock Springs Fire Department Responds To Fire On Dewar Drive Tuesday: At 5:45 pm on Tuesday October 17, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a possible structure fire at 614 Dewar Drive. More information here.
- Wedgewood Sentenced In Motorcycle Gang Robbery: A Rock Springs man was sentenced today for his involvement in a robbery which authorities say was motorcycle-gang related. More information here.
- BLM High Desert District Continues Juniper Treatment On Lousy George And Current Creek Ridge: The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District plans to burn slash piles in the Lousy George and Currant Creek Ridge Juniper Project areas in the coming months. More information here.
National & International News:
- Senate Republicans pass budget with $1.5 trillion deficit, in step closer to tax reform: Senate Republicans passed a budget late Thursday night following a series of votes, setting the stage for the GOP’s ultimate goal of tackling tax reform later this year. More information here.
- Chief of staff John Kelly offers emotional take on fallen soldier controversy: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly painted an emotional narrative of the outreach made in the aftermath of a U.S. service member’s death during Thursday’s White House press briefing, a description that came on a week in which President Donald Trump found himself in the midst of a controversy over his alleged comments to the widow of a fallen soldier and claims about former presidents’ attempts to reach out. More information here.
