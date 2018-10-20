Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 20, 2018

October 20, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

 

Rock Springs Man Arrested After Standoff:On October 6th, at approximately 2:45 am, officers with the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to 1818 Sunset Dr. in reference to a hostage situation. More information here.

Shredding For A Cure” Community Shredding Event Today: Memorial Hospital Foundation will be hosting a Community Shred Day, “Shredding For A Cure” today, October 20th from 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County front parking lot. More information here.

 

 

Tigers Prevail in “Servin’ Up A Cure” Match:In high school volleyball last night, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers defeated Green River three games to none in Green River. More information here.

 

 

 

 

