Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 20, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local:

Rock Springs Man Arrested After Standoff:On October 6th, at approximately 2:45 am, officers with the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to 1818 Sunset Dr. in reference to a hostage situation. More information here.

“Shredding For A Cure” Community Shredding Event Today: Memorial Hospital Foundation will be hosting a Community Shred Day, “Shredding For A Cure” today, October 20th from 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County front parking lot. More information here.

Sports:

Tigers Prevail in “Servin’ Up A Cure” Match:In high school volleyball last night, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers defeated Green River three games to none in Green River. More information here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News