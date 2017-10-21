Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 21, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Habitat Protected In Wyoming: The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Natural Resources Conservation Service worked with a private landowner to permanently protect 2,132 acres of wildlife habitat in southeast Wyoming. More information here.
- Gubernatorial Candidate Invites Community To Coffee Today: A gubernatorial candidate for the 2018 race is inviting the community to join her for coffee in Rock Springs today. More information here.
- American Legion Riders Donate Blankets: The American Legion Riders with Archie Hay Post 24, Rock Springs, stopped by Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center yesterday to drop off a generous donation. More information here.
- Rockin The Springs Music Jam Today: Eight bands will perform during the Rockin’ the Springs Music Jam today. More information here.
- Wyo4News Great Pumpkin Carving Contest: Halloween is one of our favorite holidays and we at Wyo4News want to see your best pumpkin carvings–whether they’re scary, spooky, funny or just plain entertaining! More information here.
- Wyo4News’ Show Us Your “Haunted House” Halloween Decorating Contest: Do you love to decorate for Halloween? Find out how here.
