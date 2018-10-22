Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 22, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Green River Chamber Hosting Political Forum For Mayor and City Council Candidates: On Thursday, October 25th the Green River Chamber of Commerce will host a political forum for candidates running for Green River Mayor and City Council. More information here.
- America’s Top Young Magicians to Perform at The Broadway Theater: Coming in November, three of America’s top young magicians will be taking the stage at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs in the award-winning show, “Trick Trio”. More information here.
- American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 to Host 2nd Annual Veteran’s Freedom Race in November: On Saturday, November 10th starting at 9:30 am the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River will host their 2nd Annual Veteran’s Freedom Race. More information here.
- Senator Enzi and Senate Encourages Americans to Save For Retirement: As part of a national effort to help workers focus on their financial needs for retirement, the Senate has designated October 21st through the 27th as National Retirement Security Week. More information here.
Sports:
- Tigers and Wolves Wrap Up Cross Country Season at State Meet. Red Devils Win Title: The Evanston boys cross country team won their first Wyoming State Cross County Championship Saturday in Sheridan. More information here.
- Friday Night Football: Tigers, Wolves Lose, Pronghorns Win Big. Playoffs Next For Some: The regular season of Wyoming high school football came to a close last night. More information here.
- Rock Springs Tigers Struggle in Final Regular Season Game: The Rock Springs Tigers Football team was unable to hold off the tough offense and defense of the #3 Natrona County Mustangs last night in their final home game of the regular season. More information here. More information here.
- Cowboys Drop Fourth Straight in Close Loss to Utah State: The Wyoming Cowboy defense limited a powerful Utah State offense to 194 yards of total offense and 17 offensive points on Saturday (another seven points came on special teams), while the Cowboy offense generated 331 yards of total offense itself. More information here.
- Cowgirl Volleyball Wraps Up Road Trip With Win at New Mexico: The Wyoming volleyball team got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon, defeating New Mexico in five sets to wrap up its weekend MW road trip. More information here.
- Wyoming Soccer With Shutout Win Over Nevada: Behind goals from three different players, the Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team (10-3-4 overall, 5-2-2 MW) earned a 4-0 shutout over the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-11-2, 1-8 MW) on Friday afternoon. More information here.
