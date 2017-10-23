Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 23, 2017

October 23, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Habitat Protected In Wyoming: The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Natural Resources Conservation Service worked with a private landowner to permanently protect 2,132 acres of wildlife habitat in southeast Wyoming. More information here. 

 

  • American Legion Riders Donate Blankets: The American Legion Riders with Archie Hay Post 24, Rock Springs, stopped by Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center yesterday to drop off a generous donation. More information here.

 

  • Wyo4News Great Pumpkin Carving Contest: Halloween is one of our favorite holidays and we at Wyo4News want to see your best pumpkin carvings–whether they’re scary, spooky, funny or just plain entertaining! More information here.

 

  • Wyo4News’ Show Us Your “Haunted House” Halloween Decorating Contest: Do you love to decorate for Halloween? Find out how here.

  • Cowgirls Drop Heartbreaker At UNLV: Wyoming volleyball suffered its first setback in nearly a month on Saturday afternoon, dropping a thrilling contest to UNLV. More information here.

 

 

  • Big Creek Fish Passage To Benefit Trout: A fish passage project on a tributary to the North Platte River near Encampment will make it easier for fish to move upstream to spawn without obstacles. More information here.

 

  • McCullough Invited To Patriot All American Invitational: Cowboy golfer Drew McCullough has accepted an invitation to the sixth annual Patriot All-America Invitational held by the Golf Coaches Association of America in partnership with the Folds of Honor Foundation. More information here.

 

 

  • Cowboy Wrestler Bryce Meredith Invited To NWCA All-Star Classic: The National Wrestling Coaches’ Association (NWCA) announced Thursday that senior Wyoming Cowboy wrestler Bryce Meredith will take on Kevin Jack of North Carolina State in the 52nd NWCA All-Star Classic. More information here.

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

  • Man allegedly inspired by ISIS arrested in plot to bomb Miami shopping center: A Miami-area man has been arrested for allegedly plotting to plant a bomb at a Miami shopping mall, two people familiar with the matter told ABC News Sunday. More information here.

 

  • Senate’s top Democrat is pushing a compromise health care reform bill: The Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer of New York, is pushing a compromise health care reform bill he says has bipartisan support. More information here.

 

