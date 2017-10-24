Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 24, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- GRPD Investigates Vehicle Eggings: The Green River Police Department responded to two reports of vehicles being egged this weekend. The GRPD is investigating two instances of vehicles which were egged on Friday night or Saturday morning. Both cases were reported on Saturday. More information here.
- Fontenelle Burbot Raffle Undwerway: Anglers have a chance to win $1000 for catching burbot at Fontenelle Reservoir with the return of the Fontenelle Burbot Raffle. There is no fee to participate in this raffle. To be entered into the drawing, anglers need to catch a burbot with a pink “2018 Burbot Raffle” floy tag. More information here.
- Tipton Fire Contained: Fire crews have contained the Tipton Fire east of Rock Springs. According to Fire Warden Mike Bournazian, the wildland fire burned approximately 400 acres before it was contained. The fire was located in the Tipton area and burned an approximate five mile stretch along the railroad by I-80 between mile markers 152 and 157. More information here.
- AARP Concerned About CenturyLink’s Deregulation Bid: As CenturyLink prepares to face hearings this week over complaints by three Wyoming communities of poor service quality, the nation’s largest advocacy organization for older Americans is crying foul over the telecom company’s efforts to shrug off oversight by the Wyoming Public Service Commission. More information here.
- Hundreds Attend Early Learning Center Halloween Carnival: Approximately 800 kids attended the Early Learning Center’s Halloween Carnival on Friday at the Sweetwater Events Complex. After expenses, the event raised about $2000 for the Early Learning Center. The money will be used to enhance the carnival for next year. More information here.
- MHSC Trustees To Host Workshop With Hospital Foundation Thursday: The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will conduct a Special Workshop Meeting with the Hospital Foundation on Thursday. See the agenda here.
National & International News:
- New details of Niger attack; questions remain: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, provided further details of the ambush in Niger earlier this month that killed four American servicemen and wounded two others. A Nigerien soldier also was killed. More information here.
- Arizona Sen. John McCain: ‘We should not be fighting’ over Sgt. Johnson’s death: Arizona Sen. John McCain weighed in on the war of words over President Donald Trump’s handling of a phone call to an Army widow as she was grieving over the loss of her husband Army Sergeant La David Johnson. More information here.
