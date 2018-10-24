Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 24, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Michigan Man Arrested, 60-Plus Pounds Of Marijuana Seized: A Michigan man is behind bars after a Sheriff’s Office K9 team seized over 60 pounds of marijuana found in his vehicle on Sunday night. More information here.
- BLM Identifies Damaged Culvert, Closes Road In Bird Canyon For Emergency Repairs: The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has discovered that a collapsed culvert along the access road in Bird Canyon in Sublette County is badly damaged and compromises the integrity of the road. More information here.
- Sweetwater Family Resource Center To Host “Dancing With The Local Stars”: November 9th, the Sweetwater Family Resource Center will be hosting their annual fundraiser to help end homelessness in Sweetwater County “Dancing With The Local Stars”. More information here.
- Green River Chamber Hosting Political Forum For Mayor And City Council Candidates Thursday: On Thursday the Green River Chamber of Commerce will host a political forum for candidates running for Green River Mayor and City Council. More information here.
- Wyo4news Great Pumpkin Carving Contest: Halloween is one of our favorite holidays and we at Wyo4News want to see your best pumpkin carvings–whether they’re scary, spooky, funny or just plain entertaining! More information here.
- Partnering For Wyoming: A new partnership involving Wyoming community colleges, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of Education has set the stage for an increased level of information sharing aimed at improving the performance of the state’s education system. More information here.
- America’s Top Young Magicians To Perform At The Broadway Theater: Coming in November, three of America’s top young magicians will be taking the stage at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs in the award-winning show, “Trick Trio”. More information here.
- Border War Blitz Fundraiser Campaign: The University of Wyoming Cowboy Joe Club and Colorado State University’s Ram Club began a joint effort to raise funds for UW and CSU student-athletes during the week of the annual Border War football game. More information here.
Sports:
- Area Regional Volleyball Pairings Announced: The pairings for the upcoming 4A West Regional Volleyball Tournament have been announced. The tournament will take place at Rock Springs High School. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
Wyo4News Obituaries
Morning Weather Report
Road Report
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 24, 2018"