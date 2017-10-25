Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 25, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative Day Scheduled For Saturday: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Springs Rock Springs Police Department are teaming with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to host a special program to rid homes of potentially dangerous prescription drugs that are expired, unused, and unwanted. More information here.

Superintendent Balow Recognized With National Award: State Superintendent Jillian Balow was honored by the State Education Technology Directors Association (SETDA) on Monday as the recipient of the SETDA State Policy Maker of the Year Award during their 2017 Leadership Summit: Leveraging Technology to Personalize Student Learning. More information here.

Wyoming Swimming And Diving To Host Duals Against CSU And Air Force: Wyoming women’s swimming and diving will clash with Mountain West rival Colorado State on Thursday at 4 p.m. MT before both the men’s and women’s squads take on Air Force on Senior Day, beginning with diving at 11 a.m. Both Friday and Sunday’s duals will be hosted at Laramie High School. More information here.

Sheriff Lowell Encourages Families To Plan Safe Trick Or Treating; Check For Addresses Of Registered Sex Offenders: Halloween will be here soon, and Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell encourages families to use a special web-based program called OffenderWatch to help trick-or-treaters avoid the homes of registered sex offenders. More information here.

Three Arrested In Alleged Marijuana Trafficking And Grow Operation: Three Rock Springs residents were arrested on drug related charges yesterday after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of a sizable amount of marijuana. More information here.

Another Elk Left To Wast In Hunt Area 105: Wyoming Game and Fish Department Cokeville Game Warden Neil Hymas is seeking information on another case of elk over-limit and waste in Elk Hunt Area 105. More information here.

Memorial Hospital Foundation Announces Date For 5th Annual Red Tie Gala: The Memorial Hospital Foundation's annual Red Tie Gala event will be held February 3, 2018 at the Sweetwater Events Complex. More information here.

Tipton Fire Caused By Railroad Track Maintenance: A fire which burned about 400 acres east of Rock Springs was caused by railroad track maintenance. More information here.

Evanston Game Warden Seeks Help Solving Two Game Waste Cases: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on two wasted game cases. More information here.

Game Times Announced For State High School Football Playoffs: Game times have been announce for this Friday first round games of the Wyoming High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs. More information here.

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake announces he will not seek re-election, citing Trump era: Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, announced Tuesday that he will not run for re-election in 2018. More information here.

Trump an “utterly untruthful” president who’s “debasing” the US, GOP Sen. Bob Corker says: Sen. Bob Corker is tripling down on his criticism of President Trump as a leader, telling ABC News Tuesday that he believes the “utterly untruthful” commander in chief is “debasing” the United States. More information here.