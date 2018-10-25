Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 25, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Washington Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison: A 63-year-old Washington man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking girls for sexual activity earlier this year, according to court records. More information here.
- Trap Release Workshop Tomorrow Night in Rock Springs: A workshop in Rock Springs will teach pet owners how to remove their pets from a trap or snare. More information here.
- Rock Springs Mayor Candidate Ryan Greene Announces Two Endorsements: The race for Mayor of Rock Springs between Ryan Greene and Tim Kaumo is less than two weeks away as Tuesday, November 6th is election day. More information here.
- Rocky Mountain Power Provides Grant for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming:United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) was awarded a $500 grant from Rocky Mountain Power for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming (DPILSW). More information here.
- Western Collegiate Chorale, Instrumental, Vocal And Pop Ensemble to Perform Halloween Concert: Western Wyoming Community College’s Collegiate Chorale, Instrumental, Vocal and Pop Ensemble will perform a Halloween Concert on October 29th at 7:30 pm in Western’s Theater. More information here.
- Western To Host Annual Choices Event: Western Wyoming Community College will host the annual Choices event on Wednesday, November 7th from 9 pm to 2 pm on campus. More information here.
Sports:
- Local Runners Get All-State Honors in Cross Country: Many runners in the surrounding areas of Sweetwater County received All-State honors in Cross Country. More information here.
- Tigers Enter Playoffs With Trip to Sheridan Friday: The Rock Springs Tigers Football team will be on the road for the first week of the post-season this week when they travel northeast to Sheridan to take on the Broncs. More information here.
