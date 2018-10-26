Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 26, 2018

Latest

October 26, 2018

Local:

  • Rock Springs Animal Control Captures Badger: On Wednesday, October 24th, a private citizen placed a call into Animal Control to report that two badgers were seen at Blairtown Park located at 731 McCurtain Drive. More information here.

 

  • National Drug Take-Back Initiative Scheduled for Saturday in Rock Springs: The National Drug Take-Back Initiative is a safe means of removing unneeded, unwanted, or expired medications from home and office. More information here.

 

  • Planned Power Outage on Aspen Mountain Scheduled for Tuesday, October 30thRocky Mountain Power will have a planned power outage on Aspen Mountain to repair two rotted power poles. More information here.

 

  • MHSC to Celebrate 125 Years in November: It has been 125 years since the medical services in Rock Springs were called “Miners’ Hospital,” but its roots have not been forgotten. More information here.

 

 

Sports:

  • Regional Volleyball Tournaments Begin Today; View Schedules Here: View schedules here for the 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A West Regional games. Click here.

 

