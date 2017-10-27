Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 27, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Star Party In Grand Teton National Park This Weekend: Grand Teton National Park will host a special astronomy program Saturday, October 28 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. More information here.
- Gookin-White Mountain Road Reopened: Repairs to a well-traveled county road have been completed and the road reopened. More information here.
- #2 West Green River Wolves To Host #3 East Douglas Bearcats Tonight: The #2West Ranked Green River Wolves are at home this Friday for the first round of the 3A Playoffs as the host the #3East Ranked Douglas Bearcats. More information here.
- DNA Evidence Ruled Admissible In Fairbourn Case: A judge has ruled that DNA evidence is admissible in the trial of a Utah man accused of killing one woman and seriously injuring another. More information here.
- Anglesey Sentencing Scheduled: A sentencing date has been set for a Green River Police Officer who pleaded no contest in the death of a two-year-old boy. More information here.
- Bond Set For Michigan Men In Drug Case: Four men arrested Tuesday on a range of drug charges made their initial appearance before Circuit Court Judge John Prokos in Green River this morning. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling To Begin Open Practice Saturday: The University of Wyoming wrestling team will hold practice inside the “Pepsi Pregame Zone” in the Indoor Practice Facility before the Homecoming football game on Saturday. More information here.
- Rock Springs Civic Center Youth Basketball Begins This Saturday: The Rock Springs Civic Center’s Youth Developmental Basketball program for 1st through 3rd grade students begins this Saturday at the Civic Center. Schedule Here.
- Peak Wind Gust Reports: The National Weather Service in Riverton has released peak wind reports from approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday until approximately 7 a.m. yesterday. More information here.
- #1 West Farson-Eden To Host #4 East Guernsey-Sunrise In First Round Of Playoffs: The West Number One seed Farson-Eden Pronghorns are at home for the first round of 6-Man Playoffs today, as they host the East’s Number Four Vikings of Guernsey-Sunrise. More information here.
- “Town Of The Living Dead” Haunted House At RSHS Theater: The Rock Springs High School Theater program will once again haunt the high school as part of their annual haunted house fundraiser. More information here.
- Enzi Applauds House Passage Of Senate’s FY 2018 Budget Resolution: Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., today applauded passage by the House of Representatives of the Senate’s FY 2018 Budget Resolution. More information here.
National & International News:
- Some JFK assassination records released, others under further review: The National Archives released more than 2,800 previously classified or redacted records related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy Thursday evening, but will withhold some of the records due to national security concerns, according to a memo from President Donald Trump. More information here.
- Trump declares opioid crisis a national public health emergency: President Donald Trump officially declared the opioid epidemic a “national public health emergency” in an announcement at the White House Thursday. More information here.
- Drug company’s billionaire ex-CEO arrested in nationwide bribery scam: The billionaire who stepped down as head of opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics earlier this year has been arrested for his alleged role in a nationwide conspiracy to bribe doctors and others into unnecessarily prescribing the company’s fentanyl-based pain medication to patients. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 27, 2017"