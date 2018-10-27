Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 27, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local:

Deputies, Search & Rescue Searching for Rock Springs Man: Deputies and Sweetwater County Search & Rescue volunteers are searching for a missing Rock Springs man. More information here.

Western Collegiate Chorale, Instrumental, Vocal and Pop Ensemble to Perform Halloween Concert: Western Wyoming Community College’s Collegiate Chorale, Instrumental, Vocal and Pop Ensemble will perform a Halloween Concert on October 29th at 7:30 pm in Western’s Theater. More information here.

124 Helping Hands Day Volunteers Make Large Impact in Sweetwater County: United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Annual Helping Hands Day was held on August 25th with projects being completed during the month of August, September and October. More information here.

Cowboys Suspend Defensive Tackle Ghaifan Indefinitely: Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl has announced that junior defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan has been suspended indefinitely from the University of Wyoming football team effective immediately. More information here.

