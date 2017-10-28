Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 28, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- High School Football Playoffs Round One Results; Semi-Final Breakdown: After quarter final play, four area teams advance to Semi-Final Round. View results here.
- Regional Volleyball Results: View results here.
- Farson-Eden Pronghorns Advance To Semi-Final Round: In what started out as a back and forth points battle in the first quarter and a half of play, the Farson-Eden Pronghorns were able to come away with the win over the Guernsey-Sunrise Vikings. More information here.
- Cowgirls Soccer Closes Out Season With Road Win At CSU: Senior forward Alisha Bass netted two goals to help Wyoming soccer close out its 2017 season with a win over Colorado State, 3-2, on Friday afternoon at the CSU Soccer Field. More information here.
- Halloween Safety Tips Issued By RSPD: Halloween is celebrated traditionally on October 31st, but this weekend there will be many holiday festivities happening in Rock Springs such as the Downtown Halloween Stroll, various Halloween carnivals, and other Halloween parties. Safety information here.
- Veteran’s Freedom Run In Green River: The First Annual Veteran’s Freedom Run is set to take place in Green River on November 11, 2017. More information here.
- Drug Take Back Events In Green River And Rock Springs Today: Prescription drug take back events are scheduled to take place in Rock Springs and Green River today. More information here.
- Long Dog Dachshund Races In Rock Springs Today: The “Long Dog Derby” Dachshund Races in Rock Springs today will help to benefit a local Dachshund rescue. More information here.
- Northern States Junior National Finals Rodeo Qualifier Finishes Up Today: Ninety young rodeo athletes from ten states will call Sweetwater County home this weekend as they fight for their chance at a qualifying spot at the Junior National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December. More information here.
- Halloween Concert At Western Wyoming Community College: Join Western Wyoming Community College’s Symphonic Band, Symphony Orchestra, Vocal, Pop, and Instrumental Ensemble October 30th, at 7:30PM in the WWCC Theater for a spooky serenade. More information here.
- Pinedale Anticline Project Office Sets Deadline For 2018 Project Applications: The Pinedale Anticline Project Office is soliciting project applications for potential 2018 funding. More information here.
- Downtown Rock Springs Halloween Stroll On Saturday: Get your costumes ready for the Downtown Rock Springs Halloween Stroll! More information here.
- Elk Reduction Program Begins In Grand Teton National Park Today: The 2017 elk reduction program begins today, October 28 in Grand Teton National Park. More information here.
National & International News:
