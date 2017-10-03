Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 3, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- County’s 150th Year Monument Dedication October 17th: A monument celebrating the 150th anniversary of Sweetwater County will be dedicated on October 17, 2017. The granite monument will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. on October 17th in front of the main entrance of the courthouse at 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The Sweetwater County Commissioners will give a short address, and light refreshments will be served. More information here.
- Angel of Hope Dedication Today: An Angel of Hope Statue soon to be unveiled in Green River will provide a place for grieving parents to grieve their lost children and to heal. A dedication and unveiling for the statue will take place at 6 p.m. today at the Green River Cemetery, by the section labeled “S”. More information here.
- County Commissioners Meet Today: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet this morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Commissioners Chamber in the courthouse in Green River. See the agenda here.
- City Councils Meet Today: The City Councils for the towns of Rock Springs and Green River will each meet today for their regularly scheduled meetings. The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Rock Springs City Hall. See the agenda for the Rock Springs meeting here. The Green River City Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Green River City Hall. See the agenda for the Green River meeting here.
- Local blood Drives Taking Place This Week: In the wake of the tragedy in Las Vegas, Wyo4News received inquiries about local blood drives and how people can donate blood. A representative for United Blood Services – Wyoming provided a list of local blood drives happening this week. Click here to see a list of local blood drives.
- Documentary Film Screening To Benefit First Responders Impacted By Hurricane Harvey: The Criminal Justice Department at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs is raising funds for law enforcement officers and other emergency first responders who lost their homes or suffered other serious loss during Hurricane Harvey in the Harris County – Houston, Texas, area. More information here.
National & International News:
- Las Vegas shooting death toll rises to 59, no apparent connection to international terror: At least 59 people were killed and 527 injured in Las Vegas Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, in what is now the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history. More information here.
- Las Vegas shooting: What we know about suspect Stephen Paddock: Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old resident of Mesquite, Nevada, is the man suspected of killing at least 59 people and injuring at least 527 others in Las Vegas on Sunday night in what is believed to be the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, but his motives remain a mystery. More information here.
