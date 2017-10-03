Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 3, 2017

TOPICS:

October 3, 2017

Local News:

  • County’s 150th Year Monument Dedication October 17th:  A monument celebrating the 150th anniversary of Sweetwater County will be dedicated on October 17, 2017. The granite monument will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. on October 17th in front of the main entrance of the courthouse at 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The Sweetwater County Commissioners will give a short address, and light refreshments will be served.  More information here.

 

  • Angel of Hope Dedication Today: An Angel of Hope Statue soon to be unveiled in Green River will provide a place for grieving parents to grieve their lost children and to heal. A dedication and unveiling for the statue will take place at 6 p.m. today at the Green River Cemetery, by the section labeled “S”. More information here.

  • County Commissioners Meet Today: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet this morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Commissioners Chamber in the courthouse in Green River. See the agenda here.

 

  • Documentary Film Screening To Benefit First Responders Impacted By Hurricane Harvey: The Criminal Justice Department at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs is raising funds for law enforcement officers and other emergency first responders who lost their homes or suffered other serious loss during Hurricane Harvey in the Harris County – Houston, Texas, area. More information here. 

 

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

  • Las Vegas shooting death toll rises to 59, no apparent connection to international terror: At least 59 people were killed and 527 injured in Las Vegas Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, in what is now the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history. More information here.

 

  • Las Vegas shooting: What we know about suspect Stephen Paddock: Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old resident of Mesquite, Nevada, is the man suspected of killing at least 59 people and injuring at least 527 others in Las Vegas on Sunday night in what is believed to be the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, but his motives remain a mystery. More information here.

