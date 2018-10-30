Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Planned Power Outage On Aspen Mountain Today: Rocky Mountain Power will have a planned power outage on Aspen Mountain to repair two rotted power poles. The power outage is scheduled for today from 9 am to 2 pm. The outage is expected to impact 30 customers. More information here.
- Rock Springs Hunter Still Missing In The Pine Mountain Area: Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell issued an update Monday afternoon on the search for a missing Rock Springs hunter. More information here.
- Adopt-A-Tree Program In Green River And Rock Springs To Begin November 1st: The Annual Adopt-A-Tree programs in Rock Springs and Green River are set to begin on November 1st. More information here.
- Celebrate Halloween With These Spook-tacular Events: Click here to view a list of fun Halloween Events in Sweetwater County.
- Doug Cubbinson To Present “Pyramid Of Honor”: Western Wyoming Community College will host Doug Cubbinson, who will present “Pyramid of Honor” on November 15th at 7 pm in room 1302. More information here.
- Last Day To Apply For Preference Points October 31st: Hunters have until Wednesday, October 31st to purchase preference points for the 2019 hunt season. More information here.
- GRHS Theater To Begin Performances Of “The Crucible” Thursday: Green River High School kicks off their second season under the direction of Bradlee W. Skinner with Arthur Miller’s searing masterpiece, “The Crucible”. More information here.
- “HORRORSCOPE” Haunted House At Rock Springs High School Ends Today: The Rock Springs High School Theater program is still haunting the high school as part of their annual haunted house fundraiser. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
Wyo4News Obituaries
Morning Weather Report
Road Report
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 30, 2018"