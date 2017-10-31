Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 31, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Two More Elk Poaching Cases Under Investigation: Wyoming Game and Fish Department Rock Springs Game Warden Andy Roosa is seeking information on two cow elk that were shot and wasted in Elk Hunt Area 100. More information here.
- GRPD Officers On Pumpkin Patrol For Halloween: Green River Police Department will have officers on Pumpkin Patrol on Halloween evening. More information here.
- 63 Pounds of Marijuana Seized Near Laramie: The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 63 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop near Laramie on Thursday. More information here.
- Game and Fish Investigating Elk Poaching in Hunt Area 104: Wyoming Game and Fish Department Cokeville Game Warden Neil Hymas is seeking information on yet another bull elk that was shot and wasted; this time in Elk Hunt Area 104. The number of elk confirmed shot and left to waste in the region now totals eleven. Many of the Department’s poaching cases are solved with the public’s assistance. More information here.
- Adopt-A-Tree Open In Green River and Rock Springs November 1st: Adopt-A-Tree programs in Rock Springs and Green River begin on November 1st. Businesses, groups, families, and individuals are all able to adopt one of the many available trees along main streets for this holiday season. More information here.
- Conservationists Invite Volunteers to Help Protect Butterflies: If you’ve ever watched the process of a caterpillar becoming a vividly colorful monarch butterfly, you probably have an appreciation for a challenge being issued by the National Pollinator Garden Network. More information here.
- McTeacher’s Night For Pilot Butte Elementary: The staff of Pilot Butte Elementary School will be serving the community in a different way during McTeacher’s Night on Wednesday, November 8th. More information here.
- Nearly 300 Pounds of Marijuana Seized on I-80 East of Rock Springs: Three Indiana men are behind bars after county deputies discovered nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle Sunday morning. More information here.
- Andrew Wingard and Josh Allen Named MW Defensive and Offensive Players of the Week: The Mountain West Conference honored two Wyoming Cowboys with player of the week honors on Monday as junior strong safety Andrew Wingard was named the MW Defensive Player of the Week and junior quarterback Josh Allen was named Offensive Player of the Week for their performances in leading Wyoming to a 42-3 home win over New Mexico last Saturday. More information here.
- Cowgirl Soccer Play Brittney Stark Name To MWC All-Newcomer Team: Redshirt junior forward Brittney Stark was named to the 2017 Mountain West Women’s Soccer All-Newcomer Team by the conference head coaches in a poll released Monday. It is the first MW honor of her career. More information here.
National & International News:
- Trump tweets ‘no collusion!’ as White House, Democrats react to Russia probe charges: In the wake of two indictments and a guilty plea in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, the White House insisted that the criminal charges have nothing to do with President Donald Trump or his campaign. More information here.
- Facebook to tell Congress Russian-linked content may have reached 126 million during 2016 election
Facebook will reveal for the first time on Tuesday that Russian-linked content may have reached as many as 126 million people across the platform during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 31, 2017"