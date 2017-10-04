Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 4, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
- Green River City Council Recognizes Residents For Their Contributions: The Green River City Council recognized several residents for their contributions to the City during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. More information here.
- Memorial Hospital Announces New Hospitalist: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s has announced the addition of a new a new hospitalist, Dr. Bikram Sharma. More information here.
- Broadway Theater To Host Performance By The W Lovers: The Broadway Theater’s “Live in the Lobby” series resumes on October 10 at 7:00 p.m. with a special performance by the W Lovers. More information here.
- Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation Signed By Commissioners: A proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month was signed by the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners today. More information here.
- Farson-Eden Pronghorns Volleyball To Host Pronghorn Jamboree Friday And Saturday: Farson-Eden High School will play host to many of the 1A teams this Friday and Saturday at the Pronghorn Jamboree. More information here.
- Commissioner’s Comments On Former MHSC Board Criticized: During the Board of County Commissioners Meeting today, a former member of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees spoke to the Commissioners about comments made in previous meetings. More information here.
- Rock Springs Tigers Cross Country To Host Invitational Saturday: The White Mountain Golf Course will play host to six other high schools this Friday as the Rock Springs Tigers host the Rock Springs Invitational. More information here.
- Candlelight Vigil To Honor Victims Of Las Vegas Shooting: Local residents are holding a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. More information here.
- Actors’ Mission Starting Off New Season With “Gloria”: The Actor’s Mission’s new season is starting off with a bang this week with their latest production titled Gloria. More information here.
National & International News:
- Las Vegas suspect set up cameras inside and outside hotel room: The man suspected of gunning down 59 people from a perch high up in Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino had cameras set up inside and outside of his hotel room, authorities said Tuesday. More information here.
- Hurricane Maria death toll jumps to 34 in Puerto Rico: The death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria has risen to 34, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselloannounced Tuesday evening. More information here.
