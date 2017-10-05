Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 5, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Irene Richardson Named Hospital CEO: Green River native Irene Richardson has accepted the position of chief executive officer at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. MHSC trustees made the unanimous decision Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, to offer the position to Richardson, effective immediately. More information here.
- Rock Springs Tigers Cross Country Team To Hold Charity Fun Run Saturday: The Rock Springs Tigers Cross Country team will be holding a Fundraiser Run on Saturday. More information here.
- New Restaurant Opening In Sweetwater County: Sweetwater County will get a new restaurant in the coming weeks. More information here.
- Robbery Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Three People: Two men and one woman were arrested yesterday afternoon by county deputies and detectives who were assisting Idaho authorities with an armed robbery investigation. More information here.
- Western Wyoming Community College Athletic Schedule: October 4-7, 2017: Western Wyoming Community College Athletic Schedule Here.
- Old Chicago Opening Moved Up: The opening of the Old Chicago restaurant in Rock Springs has been moved up. More information here.
National & International News:
- Vegas shooter’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, never expected ‘violence’ from him: “I loved him”: Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the gunman behind the Las Vegas shooting, said in a statement that she was not aware that “something horrible like this was going to happen.” More information here.
- House Republican chair cracks open door to bipartisan gun control laws: As new details of the deadly Las Vegas shooting become known — not only to the American people, but to their representatives in Congress, one top member of House Republican leadership said she is willing to open the door to gun legislation. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 5, 2017"