Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 5, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local:

RSPD Looking For Assistance In Identifying Vehicle Involved In Hit And Run: On September 30th at approximately 12:45am a white four door truck backed into the front of Standard Pluming Supply (990 Elk Street). More information here.

WWCC Performance Of “James And The Giant Peach” Continues Tonight: Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department presents their second performance of Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” tonight at 7:30 p.m. More information here.

Senate Budget Committee Republicans Press CBO On New Health Insurance Model: As part of the Senate Budget Committee’s ongoing oversight of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), Republican members of the Committee sent a letter to the agency encouraging it to release details of its new health insurance simulation model (HISIM) to the public prior to the model’s use next spring. More information here.

Sports:

Tigers Headed Up North Tomorrow To Battle Thunder Basin: Tigers Football will travel back to Gillette tomorrow night for game number seven of the season when they face the 5-1 Thunder Basin Bolts. More information here.

Farson-Eden Football At Home Tomorrow Against Snake River: The Farson-Eden Football team will be at home for the second straight week when they play host to the Snake River Rattlers. More information here.

This Week’s Wyoming High School Volleyball Poll Released: The latest WyoPreps.com High School Volleyball Poll is out. More information here.

Wyoming Cowboys To Face Hawaii This Saturday Night: The Wyoming Cowboys and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will play for the 24th time in the two schools’ histories when they kick off Saturday, October 6th at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. More information here.

Cowgirl Golf Travels To Denver For Ron Moore Intercollegiate: The Wyoming Women’s Golf team continues its fall season this weekend as it heads to Highlands Ranch, CO to compete at the Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate. More information here.

Links to National and International News:

