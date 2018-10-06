Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 6, 2018

October 6, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

 

Local:

  • We May See Some Snow Showers This Weekend: A series of storm systems will impact our area through early next week. More information here.

 

  • Enzi Issues Statement On Vote To Move Forward Judge Kavanaugh’s Nomination: U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, supported a procedural motion in the Senate today that set up a final vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. More information here.

 

  • Barrasso And Enzi Urge Trump Against Year Round 15% Ethanol Sale: Wyoming Senators John Barrasso (R) and Mike Enzi (R) joined a bipartisan group of 20 senators in urging the president to reject the year-round sale of 15 percent ethanol by volume (E15). More information here.

 

  • BLM Lifts Fire Restrictions Within Sublette, Lincoln Counties: Due to subsiding fire danger the Bureau of Land Management High Desert District is rescinding the Stage 1 fire restrictions for public lands within the boundaries of Sublette and Lincoln Counties effective October 8, 2018. More information here.

 

  • Game And Fish Reminds The Public Of The Stop Poaching Hotline: The Wyoming Game and Fish would like to remind sportsmen about the Stop Poaching Hotline. More information here.

 

 

Sports:

  • Tigers Drop Road Game Against Thunder Basin: The Rock Springs Tigers dropped to 3-4 on the season after a tough road loss to the Thunder Basin Bolts 51-12. More information here.

 

  • Cowgirl Volleyball With Comeback Win Over Falcons: After a slow start and falling down, 2-0, to open the match, the Wyoming volleyball team mounted an epic comeback to rally and defeat Air Force, 3-2, at the UniWyo Sports Complex. More information here.

 

