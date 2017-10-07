Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 7, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News
- State High School Football Scores: Click here to see scores from around the state.
- Marty’s & Bombers Expands Selection Of Beers On Tap: Marty’s Gastro Pub and Bomber’s Sports Bar have expanded their beers on tap to provide a greater variety for patrons. More information here.
- Sheriff Provides Update On Robbery Suspects Arrested In Rock Springs: Additional Idaho charges have been filed in the case of the three robbery suspects arrested in Rock Springs October 3, Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Friday. More information here.
- Sales Company Clarifies Confusion On Door-To-Door Sales: A company which sells DirecTV and CenturyLink Internet door-to-door is clearing up some recent confusion about door-to-door sales efforts in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Suspect Forces Entry Into Rock Springs Home; Arrested: A suspect was arrested late Thursday night when he broke out an occupied home’s front window in Rock Springs and made a forced entry. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Gino Receives Body Armor: Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office K9 Gino has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. More information here.
- Maestas Pleads No Contest In Double Vehicular Homicide: A Green River man has changed his plea for charges related to the deaths of two people after driving a vehicle into a residence earlier this year. More information here.
- Wyoming Dept. Of Health Recommends Getting A Flu Shot: As Wyoming begins to see early signs of the flu season’s arrival, flu shots remain the best way available to help win the fight against influenza illness, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.
- “Town Of The Living Dead” Haunted House At Rock Springs Theater: The Rock Springs High School Theater program will once again haunt the high school as part of their annual haunted house fundraiser. More information here.
- Fire Prevention Week Open House Today: The Sweetwater County Fire Department will host a “Kick Off to Fire Prevention Week, Open House” for the residents of Sweetwater County. More information here.
- RSPD Responds To Shots Fired In Rock Springs Neighborhood: According to Chief Dwane Pacheco, Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the 800 block of Rhode Island on October 5, 2017 at approximately 9:20 p.m. in reference to two gun shots that had been heard in the area. More information here.
