Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 8, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Get Ready For Some Local Snow: According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, folks in Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and most of Sweetwater County could see some white stuff very soon. More information here.
- Sweetwater Foster Care Information Meeting Coming Thursday, October 11th: Sweetwater Foster Care will be having a meet and greet/ question and answer session on Thursday, October 11th at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Young At Heart Community Center Calendar For 10/8-10/12: Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, October 8th through Friday, October 12th. More information here.
- FLLA Candidate Meet And Greet October 17th: On Wednesday, October 17th from 6:30 to 8:00 pm the Rock Springs High School Fire, Law and Leadership Academy will present a candidate meet and greet at the Sweetwater Events Complex. More information here.
- Wyo4news “The Outdoorsman” Trophy Room Accepting Submissions: As an outdoorsman, there is nothing more we like to do but to brag about our recent trophies. More information here.
- Country Artist Darryl Worley To Play At The Broadway Theater On Friday, October 19th: Country artist Darryl Worley is set to play an intimate acoustic set at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, October 19th. More information here.
Sports:
- Cowboys Drop Heartbreaker at Hawai’i, 17-13: A touchdown pass by Hawai’i with just under 90 seconds remaining in the game lifted the Rainbow Warriors (6-1 overall, 3-0 in MW) past the Cowboys (2-4 overall, 0-2 MW) 17-13 on Saturday evening in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawai’i. More information here.
- Friday Area High School Football Scores: Last Friday in Gillette, the Rock Springs Tigers ran into the state’s top rated passing offense as the Thunder Basin Bolts came away with a 51-12 win over the Tigers. More information here.
- Saturday High School Volleyball Results: Here are the results of Saturday’s area high school volleyball play. More information here.
- Coach Craig Bohl Comments After Pokes Lose At Hawai’i: The Wyoming Cowboys dropped a 17-13 Mountain West Conference decision to the Hawai’i last night in Honolulu, Hawai’i. More information here.
- Cowboy And Cowgirl Swimmers Place Second At DU Relays: Wyoming men’s and women’s swimming teams each placed second at the DU Relays on Saturday at the El Pomar Natatorium. More information here.
- Wyoming Soccer Wins 3-1 Over Colorado College: The Wyoming soccer team (8-3-2 overall, 3-2-0 MW) returned home and had a solid 3-1 victory over the Colorado College Tigers (7-4-0, 3-2-0 MW) on Friday afternoon. More information here.
- Ashley Bock Leads Cowgirl Cross Country To Big Team Win At Roadrunners Invitational: Led by junior Ashley Bock, the Cowgirl Cross Country Team earned the victory as a team at the Roadrunners Invite in Denver on Saturday, recording 19 points to dominate the field of 12 teams. More information here.
