Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 9, 2018

October 9, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

 

Local:

  • Volunteer Health Service Program Offers Liability Option: A new program aims to support providers and facilities interested in offering volunteer healthcare services to low-income patients through a new legal liability option. More information here.

 

  • You Can Help Wildlife by Returning Tracking Collars Intact: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging anyone who finds or harvests an animal with a radio collar or transmitter to return that collar as soon as possible to any Game and Fish office or employee. More information here.

 

  • 5 Questions With: Mark Perterson & Pete Rust; Candidates for Mayor of Green River: In yesterday’s edition of “5 Questions With…” Wyo4News reached out to Green River Mayor Candidates Mark Peterson and Pete Rust about subjects of importance to Wyoming voters. More information here.

 

  • Political Forum Taking Place Thursday at WWCC: This Thursday, October 11th at 7 pm Western Wyoming Community College will be hosting a political forum. More information here.

 

  • Green River Main Street to Host 11th Annual Trunk or Treat this Saturday: On Saturday, October 13th from 11 am to 1 pm the Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency will host their 11th Annual Trunk or Treat event in downtown Green River. More information here.

 

  • FLLA Candidate Meet and Greet October 17thOn Wednesday, October 17th from 6:30 to 8:00 pm the Rock Springs High School Fire, Law and Leadership Academy will present a candidate meet and greet at the Sweetwater Events Complex. More information here.

 

 

Sports:

  • Green River Football Faces Powell Friday for Final Home Game of The Season:The Green River Wolves Football Team will be back home for their final home game of the season this Friday against the Powell Panthers. More information here.

 

  • Wyoming Soccer Draws Even With Falcons at 1-1:The Wyoming soccer team ended in a 1-1 tie after 110 minutes with the Air Force Falcons on Sunday afternoon. More information here.

 

  • McBride Named MW Offensive Player of The Week: Wyoming volleyball sophomore Jackie McBride has been named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. More information here.

 

