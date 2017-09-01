Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 1, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sheriff Lowell Presented Leadership Award: Governor Matt Mead recently presented a special Leadership Award to Sheriff Mike Lowell and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. More information here.
- Visitors Enjoy Remodeled Concessions Facilities In Grand Teton National Park: Visitors to the Jackson Lake Lodge, Colter Bay Village, and Signal Mountain Marina this summer have enjoyed newly remodeled facilities. More information here.
- Rock Springs Named Semi-Finalist For 2018 Great American Main Street Award: Rock Springs Main Street has been selected as a semi-finalist for the National Main Street Center’s 2018 Great American Main Street Award. More information here.
- Sweetwater County School District #1 Issues Statement One Heat In Schools: Sweetwater County School District #1 has received many reports of high temperatures in classrooms. More information here.
- WHP Stays Busy During Eclipse: The Wyoming Highway Patrol stayed busy during the recent solar eclipse while observing a surge in traffic during the event. More information here.
- Western Releases Fall Catalog For Workforce Development And Community Education Classes: Western Wyoming Community College has announced the release of its Workforce Development and Community Educations Fall Catalog for 2017. More information here.
- 43 New U.S. Citizens To Be Naturalized At Yellowstone National Park: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Yellowstone National Park will welcome 43 people from Utah, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana as new U.S. citizens. More Information here.
- Cowboys Sixth, Cowgirls Seventh In Mountain West Preseason Poll: According to a poll of Mountain West cross country head coaches released Thursday, the Cowboy cross country team has been selected to finish sixth out of eight teams in the conference while the Cowgirl squad has been voted to finish seventh out of 11 teams in the league in 2017. More information here.
- Colorado Climber Dies From Fall In Wind River Mountain Range: A Colorado man died from a fall in the Wind River Mountain Range earlier this week. More information here.
- Hospital’s ‘Team Zero’ Has A Target: A better awareness of others’ words and actions as a way to prevent suicide is the target of the hospital’s “Team Zero.” More information here.
- 2017 School Performance Ratings Released For Wyoming Schools: The Wyoming Department of Education released school performance ratings today. More information here.
National News:
- Region begins to assess Hurricane Harvey’s trail of devastation: The death toll from Hurricane Harvey continues inching up. The storm flooded 136-thousand structures in Harris County alone, according to county officials. The property analytics firm CoreLogic estimates that 70-percent of flood damage from Harvey is not covered by any insurance. Property losses, both insured and uninsured, are estimated to total between 25-and-37-billion dollars. FEMA says 325-thousand people have sought federal assistance. More information here.
- Trump mulling ending DACA, but will make decision with “big heart,” Pence says: As President Donald Trump considers whether to end the deferred action for childhood arrivals (DACA) policy that allows immigrants who were brought into the U.S. in their youth to remain in the country and obtain work permits, his vice president says that the determination is one that Trump will make with “big heart.” More information here.
Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads
Wyo4News Obituaries
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 1, 2017"