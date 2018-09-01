Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 1, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local:

First Responders’ Potential for Exposure to Fentanyl Subject of Video: The proliferation of illicit fentanyl (including fentanyl analogs and synthetic opioids) in the illegal drug market is having a severe impact on communities all across the United States. More information here.

Camels, Climbing and St. Catherine; An Expedition to Egypt; National Geographic’s Mark Jenkins Returns to Western: According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Award Winning National Geographic journalist Mark Jenkins will once again return to Western Wyoming Community College, this time to discuss his trip to Egypt. More information here.

BLM Kemmerer Seeks Input on Proposal to Lease Sodium in Sweetwater County: The Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office invites the public to provide input on a proposal to initiate the leasing process for 5,095 acres of sodium in three federal lease tracts in southwest Sweetwater County, about 15 miles southwest of Green River, Wyo., in the BLM-managed Known Sodium Leasing Area. More information here.

CWD Found in New Elk Hunt Area Near Meeteetse: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department confirmed a bull elk harvested by a hunter tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Elk Hunt Area 66. More information here.

Grizzly Bear Hunting Season Suspended at This Time: In response to a federal judge’s ruling, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has suspended the grizzly bear hunting season pending further direction. More information here.

Red Cross Urges Everyone to Get Ready for Disasters During National Preparedness Month: September is National Preparedness Month, the perfect time to get your household ready for an emergency. More information here.

Inspiration Point Reopens After Rehabilitation: People visiting the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River are now able to enjoy the view from Inspiration Point. More information here.

Sports:

Rock Springs Tigers Fall to Laramie: The Rock Springs Tiger came up short in Laramie as they fall to the Laramie Plainsman 21-14. More information here.

