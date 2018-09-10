Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 10, 2018

TOPICS:

September 10, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

 

Local:

  • Green River High School Teachers Trained on New Anatomage Table: Green River High School had training this past Thursday on an Anatomage Table the school purchased. More information here.

 

  • Rock Springs Main Street/URA to Host Inaugural Artember Event September 15th:  Set for Saturday, September 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will host their first-ever ARTember event. More information here.

 

 

  • Mop Up and Rehabilitation Through Weekend: The Britania Mountain Fire remains 32,089 acres and the fire is 95% contained. More information here.

 

  • Sarah McQuaid Performing at the White Mountain Library September 19th: On Wednesday, September 19th at 6:30 pm Sarah McQuaid will make her second visit to the White Mountain Library for a free one hour concert. More information here.

 

  • Laramie Downtown Mash Up Offers Music, Food, Fun for UW Students, Community: If you’re heading down to next Saturday’s Wyoming/Wofford football game you may want to head down a day early and partake in Laramie’s Downtown Mash Up. More information here.

 

  • Country Artist Darryl Worley to Play at the Broadway Theater on October 19: Country artist Darryl Worley is set to play an intimate acoustic set at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, October 19th. More information here.

 

 

Sports:

 

  • Cowgirl Soccer Registers Draw With Montana: For the second time this season, the Wyoming soccer team (3-1-2 overall) played to a 0-0 double overtime draw against the Montana Grizzlies (1-3-2) on Friday afternoon. More information here.

 

  • Cowgirl Volleyball Downs Arizona State and Binghamton: Wyoming volleyball team picked up a pair of wins Friday on the opening day of the UniWyo Invitational, dropping Binghamton in a 3-0 sweep before fighting off a late surge from Arizona State in a 3-1 victory. More information here.

 

  • Cowgirls Sweep Murray State to Take UniWyo Invitational Team Title: The Wyoming volleyball team finished up an undefeated weekend at the UniWyo Invitational Saturday afternoon, sweeping Murray State at the UniWyo Sports Complex. More information here.

 

 

  • Cowboys Manhandled 40-13 at Missouri: The Wyoming Cowboys (1-2 overall) dropped a 40-13 contest to Missouri (2-0 overall) on the road Saturday in what was the first meeting for the Pokes against a team from the Southeastern Conference in a decade. More information here.

 

