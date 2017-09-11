Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 11, 2017

September 11, 2017

Morning News Roundup

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Rock Springs Civic Center Youth Basketball Registration Monday: Rock Springs Civic Center Programs will begin registering for two basketball programs for youths on Monday, September 11th. More information here.

 

  • Rock Springs Chamber Free Webinar On Succession Planning: The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be presenting another free Webinar on Tuesday, September 19th at 2:00 p.m. More information here.

 

  • Area High School Tennis Results From Saturday: On Saturday the Rock Springs and Green River High School tennis teams competed in Cheyenne against Central and East. More Information here.

 

  • Governor Requests Flags To Be Flown At Half Staff: Governor Matthew H. Mead, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset on Monday, September 11, 2017 in honor of Patriot Day. More information here.

 

  • GRPD Officer Changes Plea In Toddler’s Death: A Green River Police Officer changed his plea today regarding the death of a toddler more than eight years ago. More information here.

 

  • RSPD Investigating Missing Person Report: According to Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco, the Rock Springs Police Department is requesting community assistance in locating a Missing Person. More information here.

 

  • Body Found In Wal-Mart Parking Lot: At around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6th the Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart in response to an attempt to locate a vehicle and 5th wheel trailer. More information here.

 

  • BLM Releases Decision On Wild Horse Gather: The Bureau of Land Management today issued a decision on a proposed wild horse gather in Wyoming’s Red Desert Wild Horse Herd. More information here.

 

  • State Agencies Work Together On Wyoming Stream And Fish Passage Map: A team of state agencies have worked together to develop an interactive map of stream restoration and fish passage projects in Wyoming. More information here.

National News:

(Via ABC News)

  • Irma approaching Tampa Bay area with hurricane-force winds; 5 dead, 3.5M without power: Hurricane Irma is barreling up the Sunshine State, bringing heavy rainfall and powerful winds. The deadly hurricane, which is now a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, was moving east of the Tampa metro area. More information here.

 

  • Florida power company says restoration “will take weeks” after Irma: As Hurricane Irma continues to move north through Florida after making landfall on the state’s west coast Sunday afternoon, an executive from Florida Power & Light estimated that it could “take weeks” to restore power to some parts of the state. More information here.

