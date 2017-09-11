Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 11, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Rock Springs Civic Center Youth Basketball Registration Monday: Rock Springs Civic Center Programs will begin registering for two basketball programs for youths on Monday, September 11th. More information here.
- Rock Springs Chamber Free Webinar On Succession Planning: The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be presenting another free Webinar on Tuesday, September 19th at 2:00 p.m. More information here.
- Area High School Tennis Results From Saturday: On Saturday the Rock Springs and Green River High School tennis teams competed in Cheyenne against Central and East. More Information here.
- Governor Requests Flags To Be Flown At Half Staff: Governor Matthew H. Mead, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset on Monday, September 11, 2017 in honor of Patriot Day. More information here.
- High School Football Results: September 8: Results Here.
- GRPD Officer Changes Plea In Toddler’s Death: A Green River Police Officer changed his plea today regarding the death of a toddler more than eight years ago. More information here.
- RSPD Investigating Missing Person Report: According to Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco, the Rock Springs Police Department is requesting community assistance in locating a Missing Person. More information here.
- Body Found In Wal-Mart Parking Lot: At around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6th the Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart in response to an attempt to locate a vehicle and 5th wheel trailer. More information here.
- BLM Releases Decision On Wild Horse Gather: The Bureau of Land Management today issued a decision on a proposed wild horse gather in Wyoming’s Red Desert Wild Horse Herd. More information here.
- State Agencies Work Together On Wyoming Stream And Fish Passage Map: A team of state agencies have worked together to develop an interactive map of stream restoration and fish passage projects in Wyoming. More information here.
National News:
- Irma approaching Tampa Bay area with hurricane-force winds; 5 dead, 3.5M without power: Hurricane Irma is barreling up the Sunshine State, bringing heavy rainfall and powerful winds. The deadly hurricane, which is now a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, was moving east of the Tampa metro area. More information here.
- Florida power company says restoration “will take weeks” after Irma: As Hurricane Irma continues to move north through Florida after making landfall on the state’s west coast Sunday afternoon, an executive from Florida Power & Light estimated that it could “take weeks” to restore power to some parts of the state. More information here.
