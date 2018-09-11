Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 11, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Rock Springs Police Department Reminds Hunters to be Mindful of Hunting Within City Limits: With hunting season upon us, the Rock Springs Police Department would like to remind citizens to please be mindful of the Wyoming Game and Fish regulations on the taking of wildlife and the city boundaries and restrictions. More information here.
- Business is Lively at The Rock Springs Plaza Mall Shopping Center: Business is lively at the Rock Spring Plaza Mall Shopping Center. More information here.
- Physical Therapist Attains Board Certification: Physical therapist Adam Pinegar was working as a history teacher when he first volunteered to help at a multiple sclerosis physical therapy clinic. More information here.
- G&F Seeks Info on Mule Deer Poaching: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking any information regarding a doe mule deer that was illegally shot with archery equipment south of Afton this past weekend. More information here.
- Wyoming Joins Other States to Research How Much Hunters Help Control CWD: This year Wyoming and several other states and a Canadian province joined together to start a chronic wasting disease research project that could show if hunting helps control CWD. More information here.
- National Park Service Releases Yellowstone Vital Signs Report: Yellowstone National Park and the National Park Service’s Greater Yellowstone Inventory and Monitoring Network have released The State of Yellowstone Vital Signs and Select Park Resources, 2017. More information here.
- August Visitation Declines In Yellowstone: Yellowstone hosted 813,970 visits in August 2018. More information here.
- Wrongful Convictions a Topic of UW Panel Discussion for September 17th: Post-conviction testing and wrongful conviction in Wyoming are part of a panel discussion Monday, Sept. 17, at the University of Wyoming. More information here.
- University 2019-20 Tuition Rate Increase to be Discussed this Week By Trustees: According to a story on September 7, 2018, Wyoming Daily News, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday through Friday (9/11-9/14) at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center in Laramie. More information here.
Sports:
- Green River Football Faces Torrington This Friday: The Green River Wolves Football Program will hit the road this Friday for the first time this season where they will face the Torrington Trailblazers. More information here.
- Copeland Named MW Defensive Player of The Week: Wyoming volleyball senior Reed Copeland has been named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. More information here.
- Wyoming Wins 1-0 Battle with Iowa: The Wyoming soccer team (4-1-2 overall) got back on the winning track with a 1-0 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2-1) on Sunday afternoon. More information here.
