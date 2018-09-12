Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 12, 2018

Latest

September 12, 2018

Local:

  • Ryan Flaten Sentenced 12-24 Years for Voyeurism Charges: Yesterday, 28-year old man Ryan Flaten was sentenced 12-24 years in prison on 12 of a possible 29 counts of voyeurism and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. More information here.

 

  • See Something, Say Something” Campaigned Launched: Local law enforcement is teaming up with state agencies for the new “See Something – Say Something” program, which Sheriff Mike Lowell said encourages people statewide to report suspicious activity to its toll-free number or to local law enforcement agencies. More information here.

 

  • Bender Mountain Fire Personnel Working to Establish Containment Lines: The Bender Mountain Fire, burning in a remote part of northeastern Utah and northwestern Colorado, produced a column of smoke Monday that was visible for a substantial distance and apparently alarmed some members of the public. More information here.

 

  • Volunteers Come Together to Help Young at Heart Early Learning Center With Playground Remodel: On Monday, September 10th the Early Learning Center at Young at Heart were able to revamp the playground surface area. More information here.

 

  • Actors Mission to Present One Man Drama “Kicking a Dead Horse”: Actors’ Mission will present “Kicking a Dead Horse” September 20, 21, and 22 and September 27 and 28 with a matinee on September 30. More information here.

 

  • Western Ranked in the Top Community Colleges: According to the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), 1,132 + community colleges in America enroll over 13 million students – nearly half of all undergraduates in the United States. More information here.

 

  • Public Input Encouraged for Accessibility Planning Public Open House Wednesday, September 19: Grand Teton National Park will host a public open house on Wednesday, September 19, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Teton County Library in Jackson, Wyoming to gather public comment on the park’s draft Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan. More information here.

 

 

Sports:

  • Green River Boys and Girls Tennis Goes 2-1 This Past Weekend in Cheyenne: Green River Boys and Girls Tennis both won two matches and lost one this past weekend in Cheyenne. More information here.

 

  • Cyclone Classic on Tap for Cowgirl Volleyball: The Wyoming volleyball team heads back on the road this week, as it travels to Ames, Iowa, to compete at the Cyclone Classic at Hilton Coliseum. More information here.

 

  • Cowgirl Tennis Begins Fall Action at The ITA Bedford Classic: The Wyoming tennis team will open its 2018 fall season this weekend at the ITA Bedford Cup in the Mountains. The four-day tournament will run from Thursday-Sunday in Colorado Springs and is being hosted by the Air Force Academy. More information here.

 

