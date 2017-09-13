Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 13, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Yellowstone Sees Busiest August On Record: The park hosted 916,166 visits in August 2017. This was the busiest August on record, up 8.93 percent from August 2016, which saw 841,036 visits. More information here.
- Wyo4News Trophy Room: Was your 2017 hunting and fishing season a success? Would you like to show off your trophy? More information here.
- Power Restored In Rock Springs: More Than 11,000 People Impacted: A power outage impacted a large area of Rock Springs this afternoon. More information here.
- Western Wyoming Community College Soccer Location Change: The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Soccer team will face off against Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles today at Cross Roads Park. More information here.
- Rock Springs Historical Museum Update: On October 1, 2017 the Rock Springs Historical Museum will be under new direction. More information here.
- Many General Deer Seasons 3 Points Or More In 2017: With the big game hunting seasons getting underway across Wyoming, Game and Fish officials are reminding hunters of changes to some upcoming deer seasons. More information here.
- Idaho Man Sentenced For 2013 Bank Robbery In Green River: An Idaho man was recently sentenced for robbing a bank in Green River four years ago. More information here.
- BLM Seeks Public Input On Draft RMP Amendment: The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office is accepting public comments on the draft Pinedale Resource Management Plan Amendment and Environmental Assessment to determine the appropriate management of the federal fluid minerals estate for 5,120 split-estate acres located about seven miles southeast of Bondurant, Wyoming. More information here.
- Snow Expected Thursday Thru Saturday: Hunters Asked To Plan Ahead: The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has issued a special weather statement warning of a “white storm system” coming to Wyoming Thursday night through Saturday. More information here.
National News:
- Irma death toll in US climbs to 17 as power is restored to over 2 million Florida customers: The death toll from Hurricane Irma has climbed to 17 in the United States following its path of destruction across the Caribbean and through the Southeast U.S. over the weekend, while power has now been restored to over 2 million customers in Florida. At least 37 others died from Irma in the Caribbean, including at least 10 in Cuba. More information here.
- Massachusetts to sue Equifax: Calling the Equifax breach, “the most brazen failure to protect consumer data we have ever seen,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Tuesday announced her intent to sue the credit reporting agency after the personal information of 143 million Americans was potentially exposed. More information here.
Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads
Wyo4News Obituaries
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 13, 2017"