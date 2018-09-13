Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 13, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- WYDOT to Perform Rehabilitation Work on I-80 Bridge by Elk Street: The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be conducting work on Interstate 80 over Springs Drive and the railroad tracks just after the Elk Street on-ramp. More information here.
- Rock Springs Animal Control Responds to Reports of Badgers at Blairtown Park: According to the Rock Springs Animal Control Facebook page, officers have received numerous reports of badgers at Blairtown Park and have taken action. More information here.
- Chamber of Commerce Hosts Patriot Day Flag-Raising Ceremony: Local emergency responders, including firefighters and law enforcement officers, as well as members of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, participated in the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Patriot Day flag-raising ceremony at Chamber headquarters in Rock Springs on Tuesday, September 11, the 17th anniversary of the infamous terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. More information here.
- 46 New U.S. Citizens to be Naturalized at Yellowstone National Park: In recognition of Constitution Week and Citizenship Day, both taking place over the week beginning Monday, Sept. 17, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will welcome 46 of America’s newest citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at Yellowstone National Park Sept. 17. More information here.
- Attend Yellowstone’s Hawk Watch September 22: Celebrate the spectacle of raptor (bird of prey) migration on Saturday, September 22, in Yellowstone National Park’s Hayden Valley. More information here.
- National Public Lands Day Observed Saturday, September 22nd: This year marks the 25th anniversary of National Public Lands Day, and in recognition, Grand Teton National Park entrance fees will be waived and volunteer opportunities will be available on Saturday, September 22. More information here.
Sports:
- Farson-Eden Pronghorns to Travel to Dubois Friday: The Farson-Eden Pronghorns Football team will be on the road this Friday as they travel to Dubois to play the Rams. More information here.
- Rock Springs Tigers to Face Kelly-Walsh Friday for Homecoming 2018: The Rock Springs Tigers Football team will be at home this Friday as they play host to the Kelly-Walsh Trojans for Homecoming 2018. More information here.
- Lander High School Rodeo Results: September 8 & 9: View results here.
- Green River Volleyball Continues Play on The Road This Week: The Green River Wolves Volleyball Team will be on the road again this week when they travel to Mountain View tomorrow to take on the Lady Buffs. More information here.
- Latest High School Football Poll Released: View polls here.
- Wyoming to Play Another Quality Opponent in FCS Quarterfinalist Woffard on Saturday: The Wyoming Cowboys will welcome the Wofford Terriers to War Memorial Stadium on Saturday in the first meeting between the two schools. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
Wyo4News Obituaries
Morning Weather Report
Road Report
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 13, 2018"