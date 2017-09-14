Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 14, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Swindlers Are Calling, Claiming To Be With County Government: A telephone scam that was in circulation in Sweetwater County in February has now resurfaced, Sheriff Mike Lowell said in a special bulletin issued Wednesday afternoon. More information here.
- Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee Makes Donation To Search And Rescue: Animal Control Officer Chris Thomas of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, who serves on the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee, recently presented Sweetwater County Search and Rescue with a $500 donation on behalf of the Rodeo. More information here.
- Pacheco And Lowell Raise More Than $2800 For Breast Cancer Fundraiser: Two law enforcement officials competed head-to-head to see who could raise the most money in a breast cancer fundraiser, and they raised more than $2800 for the cause. More information here.
- Marijuana Grow Operation Discovered In Big Piney, Three Arrested: Three people have been arrested for a marijuana grow operation which was allegedly being conducted at an organic farm in Big Piney. More information here.
- Sweetwater Speedway To Host Final Race Of The Season Friday And Saturday: Racing action is back for one last time for the 2017 season at Sweetwater Speedway this Friday and Saturday. More information here.
- Ride For Life Organizers Seek Bicycle Donations: Organizers for the 5th Annual Mikey Thorpe Memorial Ride for Life are seeking bicycle donations for prizes awarded to the winners of the children’s poker run. More information here.
- National Fire Prevention Week Scheduled For October 2-6: More information here.
- Crash Near Alpine Claims Life Of Montana Man: A Montana died in a crash near Alpine, Wyoming Tuesday morning. More information here.
- Opening Of Old Chicago Restaurant Delayed: The opening of the Old Chicago restaurant in Rock Springs has been delayed by over a month. More information here.
- Fatal Shooting In Albany County Investigated As Self-Defense: Authorities in Albany County are investigating a shooting death which occurred this weekend as self-defense. More information here.
- Soldiers From Sweetwater County Served In State’s Most Decorated Military Unit Since Korean War: A decade ago, 15 soldiers from Sweetwater County returned with the most decorated military unit in Wyoming since the Korean War. More information here.
National News:
- 8 dead after Irma knocks out air conditioning at Florida nursing home; Irma death toll rises to 30 across 3 states: Eight people have died after Hurricane Irma knocked out air conditioning at a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, police said. More information here.
- Democrats claim to near deal with Trump on young, undocumented immigrants: President Trump and congressional Democrats agreed Wednesday night to work together on a legislative package to address the status of young undocumented immigrants. More information here.
