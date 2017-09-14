Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 14, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Swindlers Are Calling, Claiming To Be With County Government: A telephone scam that was in circulation in Sweetwater County in February has now resurfaced, Sheriff Mike Lowell said in a special bulletin issued Wednesday afternoon. More information here.

Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee Makes Donation To Search And Rescue: Animal Control Officer Chris Thomas of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, who serves on the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee, recently presented Sweetwater County Search and Rescue with a $500 donation on behalf of the Rodeo. More information here.

Pacheco And Lowell Raise More Than $2800 For Breast Cancer Fundraiser: Two law enforcement officials competed head-to-head to see who could raise the most money in a breast cancer fundraiser, and they raised more than $2800 for the cause. More information here.

Marijuana Grow Operation Discovered In Big Piney, Three Arrested: Three people have been arrested for a marijuana grow operation which was allegedly being conducted at an organic farm in Big Piney. More information here.

Sweetwater Speedway To Host Final Race Of The Season Friday And Saturday: Racing action is back for one last time for the 2017 season at Sweetwater Speedway this Friday and Saturday. More information here.

Ride For Life Organizers Seek Bicycle Donations: Organizers for the 5th Annual Mikey Thorpe Memorial Ride for Life are seeking bicycle donations for prizes awarded to the winners of the children’s poker run. More information here.

National Fire Prevention Week Scheduled For October 2-6: More information here.

Crash Near Alpine Claims Life Of Montana Man: A Montana died in a crash near Alpine, Wyoming Tuesday morning. More information here.

Opening Of Old Chicago Restaurant Delayed: The opening of the Old Chicago restaurant in Rock Springs has been delayed by over a month. More information here.

Fatal Shooting In Albany County Investigated As Self-Defense: Authorities in Albany County are investigating a shooting death which occurred this weekend as self-defense. More information here.

Soldiers From Sweetwater County Served In State’s Most Decorated Military Unit Since Korean War: A decade ago, 15 soldiers from Sweetwater County returned with the most decorated military unit in Wyoming since the Korean War. More information here.

National News:

(Via ABC News)

8 dead after Irma knocks out air conditioning at Florida nursing home; Irma death toll rises to 30 across 3 states: Eight people have died after Hurricane Irma knocked out air conditioning at a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, police said. More information here.

Democrats claim to near deal with Trump on young, undocumented immigrants: President Trump and congressional Democrats agreed Wednesday night to work together on a legislative package to address the status of young undocumented immigrants. More information here.