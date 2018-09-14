Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 14, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Sweetwater County Law Enforcement Arrests Zero Drunk Drivers During Labor Day Weekend; No Serious or Fatal Crashes: As part of a county-wide, multi-agency, DUI enforcement operation this past Labor Day Weekend, Sweetwater County law enforcement arrested zero drunk drivers from Friday, August 31st, to Monday, September 3rd. More information here.
- Sheriff’s Office and Sweetwater Scam Alert Warn of Resurgent “Publisher’s Clearing House Scam”: The “Publisher’s Clearing House Scam” has returned to Sweetwater County, and Sheriff Mike Lowell and Sweetwater Scam Alert wants people to avoid becoming victims. More information here.
- Children in Sweetwater County Continue to Receive Books: On September 8, 2018, 84 golfers gathered at the Rolling Green Country Club for United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) 12thAnnual Golf Tournament benefiting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming (DPILSW). More information here.
- Black Bear Hunt Area 9 – Sierra Madres is Closed: Black bear hunters are alerted that Black Bear Hunt Area 9, Sierra Madres, closed at 2:30 pm on Monday, September 10, 2018. More information here.
- MHSC Continues Discussing Removal of Funds From Bank of The West: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County continued their discussion on removing funds from Bank of The West yesterday during their regularly scheduled board meeting. More information here.
- UW Trustees Approve Tuition Changes: Tuition for most University of Wyoming students will increase by four percent in the 2019-20 academic year. More information here.
- UW College of Business Hosts “Startup Weekend Laramie” September 21stThrough the 23rd: The University of Wyoming College of Business will host Startup Weekend Laramie, an event designed for anyone to try and develop a new business from scratch during a weekend program September 21st through the 23rd. More information here.
- Rock Springs Main Street/URA to Host Inaugural Artember Event Tomorrow: This Saturday, September 15th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will host their first-ever ARTember event. More information here.
Sports:
- Green River Boys Basketball Hires Two New Coaches to Their Staff: The Green River High School Boys Basketball Team hired two new coaches to their staff yesterday. More information here.
- First High School Volleyball Rankings Released: The first WyoPreps.com High School Coach’s and Media Volleyball Poll was released today. More information here.
- Cowgirl Soccer Faces Road Challenge Against Southern Utah: The Wyoming soccer team will close out its non-conference schedule on the road this week. UW will face the Southern Utah Thunderbird’s on Friday afternoon. More information here.
- Cowgirl Doubles Team Earns Spot in Preseason ITA Rankings: The doubles team of Elisa Koonik and Tessa Van Der Ploeg earned a spot in the Oracle/ITA 2018 preseason doubles rankings which were announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association this week. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
Wyo4News Obituaries
Morning Weather Report
Road Report
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 14, 2018"