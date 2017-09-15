Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 15, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Another Power Outage In Rock Springs: Once again, over 11,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers were affected by a power outage last night in Rock Springs. The outage occurred around 8:30 pm with power fully restored around 9:45 pm. At this time Rocky Mountain Power has yet to determine the cause of the outage. This is the second major Rock Springs power outage this week.
- Grizzly Bear Research Trapping To Be Conducted: Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will conduct grizzly bear research and trapping operations within Grand Teton National Park Tuesday, September 19 through November 15. More information here.
- State Board Of Education To Discuss Leader Evaluations And School Performance Ratings At Meeting In Green River, September 21-22: The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold a regular meeting on September 21-22, 2017 at the Sweetwater County School District #2 Admin Building, located at 351 Monroe Avenue, Green River. More information here.
- Enzi Introduces Small Business Health Plans Bill: In a continuing effort to improve America’s health care system, U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., introduced legislation today that would allow small businesses to work together to provide better health care for their employees. More information here.
- Little Squirts Basketball Registration Open: Registration is open for the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Little Squirts Beginning Basketball program. More information here.
- Registration Open For Rock Springs Youth Development Basketball: Registration is open for the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Youth Development Basketball program. More information here.
- Hawk Watch Scheduled For September 23: Celebrate the spectacle of raptor (bird of prey) migration on Saturday, September 23, in Yellowstone National Park’s Hayden Valley. More information here.
- Participate In The RSHS Homecoming Parade: The Rock Springs High School Homecoming Parade is happening September 29th and the community is invited to attend! More information here.
- Winter Storm Watch Issued Through Saturday Morning: The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Watch which will take effect late tonight through Saturday morning. More information here.
- County Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office Conduct Joint Training Exercise: Sheriff’s Office K9 teams trained on Tuesday in special exercises with the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office. More information here.
- Learn To Identify Warblers And Other Migratory Birds: Bird lovers have the opportunity to take a free class in Rawlins to learn how to identify certain kinds of birds. More information here.
- Last Movie In The Park Today: Green River Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street is hosting their last Movie in the Park for 2017 today. More information here.
- Yellowstone Kills Aggressive Bear Near Heart Lake: Biologists in Yellowstone National Park have killed a grizzly bear which was repeatedly involved in conflicts with humans. More information here.
National & International News:
- Explosion in London subway treated as terrorist attack: An explosion rocked the London subway during the morning rush Friday in what is being treated as a terrorist attack. The incident injured 18 commuters as the train pulled into the Parsons Green subway station just after 8 a.m. local time. More information here.
- North Korea launches missile over Japanese airspace, U.S. confirms: For the second time in a month, North Korea has launched a missile over Japanese airspace, U.S. Pacific Command confirmed Thursday evening. More information here.
