Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 18, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Author Of Mystery Novel Set In Sweetwater County To Visit White Mountain Library: As announced in a press release from the Sweetwater County Library System, author J.L. Doucette’s (pictured) mystery novel Last Seen is based in Sweetwater County. More information here.
- Wolves Boys And Girls Tennis Finish Third At Regionals: The South Regional Tennis Tournament was completed Saturday in Cheyenne. More information here.
- Local High School Sports Schedule: September 18-23: Southwest Wyoming High School Sports Schedule.More Information here.
- National Weather Service Releases Rain Totals: Here are the recent rain totals from Thursday morning thru Sunday morning from around the area courtesy of the National Weather Service in Riverton. More information here.
- Wyoming Football Home Winning Streak Ended By Oregon: The Oregon Ducks brought one of the top ranked offenses in the nation into Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium on Saturday. More information here.
- Cowgirl Volleyball Picks Up A Couple Of Wins: The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball defeats Tulsa and Oral Roberts. More information here.
- Wyoming High School Football Scores: September 15, 2017: Here are your wyopreps.com High School Football scores from Friday. More information here.
- Scouting Roundup: Seeking New Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Venturers and Explorers: The Boy Scouts of America Wyoming Trails District is hosting a “Scouting Roundup” to share information about Scouting for all ages and to sign up all those interested. More information here.
- Fundraiser To Help Little League Football Team Attend Border War Game: An upcoming fundraiser will help a Little League Football team attend the University of Wyoming vs. Colorado State University football game in November. More information here.
- What Caused The Recent Power Outages: Two large power outages have impacted thousands of people in the Rock Springs area last week. More information here.
- Fatal Crash Near Lyman: A Missouri man died from injuries sustained in a crash near Lyman Thursday afternoon. More information here.
- Sweetwater Bomb Squad Disposes Of Old Fireworks And Ammunition: The Sweetwater Bomb Squad, which is composed of specially-trained law enforcement explosives technicians from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. More information here.
- City Of Green River Providing Drop Points For Hurricane Harvey Donations: The City of Green River is offering public drop points at City Hall and the Recreation Center for anyone that would like to donate items to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. More information here.
National & International News:
- Demonstrators turn out for third night of protests over St. Louis ex-cop’s acquittal: St. Louis faced a third night of protests Sunday, with more protests expected for Monday morning’s rush hour. More information here.
- President Trump to address UN this week: President Donald Trump is in New York for meetings at the U.N. and a speech to the General Assembly this week. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 18, 2017"