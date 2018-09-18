Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 18, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
- Sheriff and Sweetwater Scam Alert Warn of New “Fake Check Scam”: Sheriff Mike Lowell and Sweetwater Scam Alert issued a warning Monday morning about a “Fake Check Scam” circulating in Sweetwater County. More information here.
- Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Theft From Jonah Field: The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in theft from the Jonah field. More information here.
- Fire Danger for Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, and Surrounding Areas: The fire danger rating has been elevated to very high for the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, National Elk Refuge, and remaining portions of the Teton Interagency Dispatch area. More information here.
- Leigh Canyon Fire Update: The Teton Interagency Fire have given an update concerning the fire one mile west of Leigh Lake in Grand Teton National Park. More information here.
- Green Pledges to Turn Back Salary: Rock Springs Mayoral Candidate Ryan Greene has sent the following statement to Wyo4News. View statement here.
- WGFD Biologists Conduct Aspen Habitat Surveys: Biologists Kevin Spence and Jim Wasseen with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are using the Live-Dead Index to evaluate impacts of ungulate (hooved animals) herbivory on the vertical growth of young aspen, and trend data can be used to determine if the level of herbivory is impeding young aspen regeneration from growing into mature trees. More information here.
- Wyoming Game and Fish Finalizing Investigation After Hunting Guide Killed by Grizzly Bear: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is working to finalize its investigation into a recent grizzly bear attack that killed a local hunting guide and injured his client. More information here.
- Jackson High School Rodeo Results: View results here.
- Green River Tennis Heading to State This Week: Green River Tennis will head to the Tennis State Tournament this Thursday, September 20th in Gillette. More information here.
