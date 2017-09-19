Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 19, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Fair Housing Meeting in Rock Springs: The public is invited to attend a Fair Housing Public Meeting in Rock Springs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3rd at the Rock Springs City Council Chambers in City Hall. More information here.
- Winter Weather Advisory Issued: The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western and northern mountains in Wyoming above 8500 feet. The warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. today. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Meet Today: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners meets for their regularly scheduled meeting today beginning at 8:30 a.m. View the agenda here.
- City Councils Meet Today : The Rock Springs City Council meets for their regularly scheduled meeting today at 7 p.m. View the agenda here. The Green River City Council meets meets for a workshop on goal setting and an update on solid waste services at 6 p.m. followed by their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. View the agenda here.
- Tips For Protecting Kids In Car Seats: The majority of forward-facing car seats aren’t being used properly, despite the strong emphasis on education on the topic, and a desire by parents and caregivers to keep children safe. Safe Kids Worldwide has launched a campaign called “Take Time to Tether” to encourage everyone to use the strap on the back of a forward-facing car seat that secures the top of the seat to an anchor. More information here.
- Appreciation BBQ & Additional Hurricane Harvey Donation Opportunity Thursday: A Green River resident collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief is hosting an appreciation BBQ on Thursday. More information here.
- Have You Heard of 307 Rocks?: If you’ve been on Facebook recently, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a post from one of your friends, or even one of your friends’ friends, of pictures of colored or painted rocks. Some posts mention the locations where rocks were found. Others show newly painted rocks that are ready to be hidden. With the amount of posts each week, the movement seems to be catching on. More information here.
National & International News:
- Hurricane Maria upgraded to Category 5 storm; islands, including Puerto Rico, brace for impact: Hurricane Maria was upgraded to a Category 5 storm, the National Hurricane Center said Monday night, as islands including Puerto Rico brace for the impact. More information here.
- 123 arrested in St. Louis in 3rd night of protests over ex-cop’s acquittal: St. Louis was bracing for a fourth night of demonstrations Monday, as the final arrest total in the city from the protest that began on Sunday night over last week’s acquittal of a former police officer involved in a 2011 shooting of a black motorist rose to 123 people, the city’s police said Monday evening. More information here.
Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads
Wyo4News Obituaries
Morning Weather Report
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 19, 2017"