Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 20, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Cowgirl Volleyball Opens MWC Play Thursday At Home: Laramie, Wyoming – The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team will open the 2017 Mountain West season at home this Thursday and Saturday. More information here.

Green River Man Wanted For 2015 Youth Home Attack Arrested In Montana: A fugitive on Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list has been captured in Montana. More information here.

Castle Rock Hospital District Salary Disclosure Discussed During Commissioners Meeting: Much of the discussion at today’s County Commissioners meeting centered around if Castle Rock Hospital District should be required to disclose positions and salaries for publication. More information here.

Wyoming A.D. Tom Burman To Participate In College Football Playoff Exercise: Laramie, Wyoming – University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman has been invited to participate in this year’s College Football Playoff (CFP) Mock Selection Exercise that will be held in Grapevine, Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 19th and 20th. More information here.

Construction On County Bridge Delayed: The bridge, which goes over the railroad on County Road 4-37 near Green River Wrecking and Salvage Yard, was initially expected reopen by October 31, 2017, but a damaged girder will cause crews to miss that deadline. More information here.

Local Input Sought For State Health Assessment: The Wyoming Department of Health is inviting local residents to offer their thoughts, ideas and perspectives on the state’s health needs and priorities during a September 26 event in Cheyenne. More information here.

International Crimestoppers Inc. Donates Money Towards Wildlife Decoy For Wyoming Game And Fish: Wyoming Game and Fish Department Mountain View Game Warden Allen Deru received some good news from the International Wildlife Crimestoppers, Inc. (IWC) recently in the form of a check. More information here.

Sweetwater Speedway Year End Results: Sweetwater Speedway wrapped up the 2017 season this past weekend and here are your year end points leaders. Standings here.

Local Racers Do Well At Utah State Championship Race: Local Motocross Racers made the trip to Ogden, Utah this past weekend to compete in the Utah State Championships. More information here.

Yellowstone National Park Roads Update: Park Roads Update Many of the interior park roads are currently snow covered and icy. More information here.

Avoid Potential Conflict With Moose And Bears: JACKSON – Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to do their part to avoid conflicts with wildlife in residential areas this fall, particularly moose. More information here.

Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces 1st Annual Salsa Sip and Stroll: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is introducing a new event to Downtown Rock Springs – the Salsa Sip & Stroll. More information here.

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

More than 100 dead after 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico: More than 105 people are dead after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked central Mexico Tuesday afternoon, hitting on the 32nd anniversary of the biggest earthquake to ever strike the country’s capital. More information here.

Trump at UN threatens to “totally destroy” N. Korea, calls Iran “murderous regime”: President Donald Trump, Tuesday morning in his first speech to the United Nations, slammed “Rocket Man” Kim Jong Un. More information here.