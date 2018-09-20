Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 20, 2018

Latest

September 20, 2018

Local:

  • RSPD Requests Public Assistance Identifying A Larceny Suspect: The Rock Springs Police Department is asking assistance from the public to help identify a female suspect in a larceny. More information here.

 

  • County Archery Range Vandalized And Equipment Stolen; Sheriff’s Office Is Investigating:  The Sweetwater County Archery Range has been vandalized and county equipment stolen. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Wednesday. More information here.

 

  • Roosevelt Fire Update: The Roosevelt fire located near Bondurant has been burning since Saturday, September 15th. More information here.

 

  • MHSC Doctor Leads Clinical Trial: How do you improve the outcomes for rural cancer patients? More information here.

 

  • Woman’s Club Of Rock Springs GFWC Hold Meeting: The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs GFWC had its first general meeting after a summer break on September 18th at the Rock Springs Library. More information here.

 

  • New Thermal Activity In The Upper Geyser Basin: Over the last several days there has been new thermal activity in the Geyser Hill area of the Upper Geyser Basin. More information here. 

 

 

Sports:

  • Green River Football Heads To Star Valley This Friday: Green River Football will be back in action this week when they head to Star Valley to take on the Braves. More information here.

 

 

  • Dan Starzinski Wins The Ram Masters Invitational, Sets Tournament Record: Dan Starzinski set a new Ram Masters Invitational tournament record of 11-under par, 199 to capture his first collegiate individual title on Tuesday. More information here.

 

  • Wyoming Cowgirl Soccer Opens Up Conference Play Against San Diego State: The Cowgirl soccer team will open up a four-game road swing and Mountain West Conference action on Friday against the San Diego State Aztecs. More information here.

 

