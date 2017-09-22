Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 22, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Community Services Grant To Help Low-Income Families: A grant to help low-income people in Sweetwater County was approved by the County Commissioners during their regularly scheduled meeting this week. More information here.
- One Fatality In Crash Near Green River: At least one person died in head-on collision on WY 374 yesterday. More information here.
- UW Harriers Head To Prestigious Roy Griak Invitational: After three weeks of hard training following the season-opening CSU Duals, the University of Wyoming cross country team travels to St. Paul, Minn., for the 32nd annual Roy Griak Invitational on Saturday. More information here.
- 5th Annual Mickey Thorpe Memorial Ride For Life This Saturday: The 5th Annual Mikey Thorpe Memorial Ride For Life is set for Saturday, September 23rd. More information here.
- Wyo4News Trophy Room: The Wyo4News Trophy Room is officially open. Click here to visit.
- Farson-Eden To Travel To Ten Sleep Saturday: The #2 Farson-Eden Pronghorns travel to Ten Sleep on Saturday to take on the Ten Sleep Pioneers. More information here.
- Rock Springs Man Sentenced For Interference And False Reporting: A Rock Springs man arrested in May and charged with Interference with a Peace Officer and False Reporting to Authorities has pleaded guilty and been sentenced, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Thursday. More information here.
- Green River Wolves Host Cody Tonight: The Green River Wolves are at home this Friday as they take on the Cody Broncs. More information here.
- Rock Springs Tigers Travel To Cheyenne South Today: The 5th ranked Rock Springs Tigers will make the trip east tomorrow to take on the Cheyenne South Bison. More information here.
- Free Concert Tonight At The Broadway Theater: The Broadway Theater, along with the Piatigorsky Foundation, Wyoming Arts Council, and City of Rock Springs presents a classical and piano and voice concert tonight. More information here.
- Improvements To County Website Move Forward: The process of improving the website for Sweetwater County is moving forward. More information here.
- Free Computer Science Event This Saturday, Open To Kids Of All Ages: Kids in Sweetwater County are invited to attend a free computer science event on Saturday, September 23rd. More information here.
- Dancing With The Local Stars Raises $8500 To House The Homeless: The recent Dancing with the Local Stars event raised $8500 to help house the homeless in Sweetwater County. More information here.
- Services To Victims Of Crime Grant Funding Approved: The Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a grant this week that will provide services to victims of crime. More information here.
National & International News:
- Kim Jong Un says Trump will ‘pay dearly’ for UN speech; Trump orders new sanctions against North Korea: North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un said President Donald Trump will “pay dearly” for his address to the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week. More information here.
- Doctors, insurance companies and patient groups slam Graham-Cassidy; blue states would lose the most funding under plan: Insurance companies, doctors, patients, hospitals and other patient-provider groups are rallying together against the Graham-Cassidy plan, saying it could result in millions losing access to affordable health care and coverage. More information here.
