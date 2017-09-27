Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 27, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Farson-Eden Pronghorns To Host The Dubois Rams For Homecoming Friday: The 4-0 Farson-Eden Pronghorns are at home this Friday afternoon as they take on the 0-4 Rams of Dubois High School. More information here.
- Green River Wolves Host Evanston Red Devils For Homecoming Friday: The 4-0 Green River Wolves are at home Friday when as they take on the 2-3 Evanston Red Devils for Homecoming. More information here.
- Rock Springs Tigers To Host Campbell County Camels For Homecoming 2017: The 3-2 Rock Springs Tigers are at home this Friday Night as they take on the 0-5 Camels of Campbell County High School. More information here.
- Barasso Statement On National Clean Energy Week: U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), released the following statement in recognition of National Clean Energy Week. More information here.
- BLM Resumes Wold Horse Collaring Effort With UW: The Bureau of Land Management will reinitiate a wild horse collaring operation within the Adobe Town Herd Management Area as part of collaboration with the University of Wyoming to study wild horses. More information here.
- Sheriff’s Office Encourages High-Country Hunters To Be “Bear Aware”: In light of a Rock Springs man reported attacked by a grizzly bear on Monday in the Teton Wilderness, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging Sweetwater County hunters who venture north into grizzly country to be “bear aware.” More information here.
- Bond Set For Two People Accused In Railroad Death Near Wamsutter: Two people accused in the death of man on the railroad tracks near Wamsutter appeared in Sweetwater County Circuit Court for initial appearances today. More information here.
- Wyoming Game And Fish Provides Information On Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD): Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a chronic, fatal disease of the central nervous system in mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, and moose. More information here.
- Local High School Athletes Do Well In Wheatland: Several local High School Rodeo Athletes did well over the weekend in Wheatland. More information here.
- CDC Urges Early Recognition, Prompt Treatment Of Sepsis: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched “Get Ahead of Sepsis,” an educational initiative to protect Americans from the devastating effects of sepsis. More information here.
- Voting Open For Wyoming Outdoor Hall Of Fame: In the Cowboy State, there’s a special way to recognize people who devote their lives to the conservation of Wyoming’s outdoor heritage. More information here.
- Hungarian Artist’s Textile Work Displayed At WWCC: Western Wyoming Community College brings a world renowned textile artist to their campus art gallery. More information here.
- Benefit Auction To Help Toddler With Leukemia: A benefit auction today will help a local toddler and her family with medical expenses. More information here.
National & International News:
- Republicans scrap health bill: “We don’t have the votes”: Republican leaders won’t hold a vote this week on their Obamacare replacement plan, the Graham-Cassidy bill, after three members of the Senate said they wouldn’t approve the measure. More information here.
- San Juan mayor says people are “gasping for air” as Maria cripples Puerto Rico: After Hurricane Maria knocked out electricity to all of Puerto Rico, residents of the United States territory are “gasping for air” in the brutal heat, says the mayor of the island’s capital city of San Juan. More information here.
